If you were living in Tennessee back in the days of the Native Americans or when the first settlers arrived and built their sturdy, log cabins, you would have witnessed many things that residents today have never seen.
As we wrote in our last two articles, for thousands of years the American chestnut tree was a significant part of the eastern forest. Yet, today the tree has all but vanished.
Likewise, for the immense canebrakes that were once found here, they too are rarely seen, having been plowed up and turned into farm land.
This week we look at a bird that at one time flew in flocks large enough to block out the sun … the passenger pigeon.
A few hundred years ago, you could have stood on the banks of Little Goose Creek and seen bear, buffalo, elk, wolves and even mountain lions. All have been hunted down or fled from civilization.
The passenger pigeon suffered a worse fate … extinction.
Written accounts from early explorers of the new world testify to the large numbers of the bird, which closely resembled the well-known pigeon found in large cities today.
Estimates by experts put their numbers in the billions.
John James Audubon, the artist and explorer, wrote of witnessing a flock of the birds passing overhead in 1813. He wrote, “I observed the pigeons flying, from northeast to southwest, in greater numbers than I thought I had ever seen.”
The artist tried counting them but quickly gave up.
He continued, “The air was literally filled with pigeons; the light of noonday was obscured as by an eclipse; and the continued buzz of wings had a tendency to lull my senses to repose.”
Native American Simeon Pokagon, a Pottawottomi chief, left this description, “One morning on leaving my wigwam, I was startled by hearing a gurgling, rumbling sound, as though an army of horses laden with sleigh bells was advancing through the deep forest toward me.”
The chief then believes he is hearing distant thunder, only to see that it is a large flock of the passenger pigeon. The sleigh bell sound he heard was the bell-like wooing notes made by the bird when courting.
Passenger pigeons, their name reflects their traveling instinct, were found in the eastern and southern areas of the United States and of lower Canada.
Like starlings, which we are more familiar with, a flock will fly from one food source to another and roost at night in trees. One roost was measured as being three miles wide and 40 miles in length.
Several things contributed to their demise. The cutting of the forest and canebrakes deprived the birds of their food source.
They had poorly-built nests and only laid one egg per clutch, limiting their ability to maintain their numbers.
And, unfortunately, they were a tasty addition to the dinner plate of our forefathers, with their large size making them worth the effort to catch, as opposed to smaller birds.
Because they roosted at night, they could be knocked from a tree with a long stick or netted in large numbers. And, for years they were aggressively hunted and shipped to markets across the country.
Restaurants in Chicago and New York featured squab pigeons on their menus. Squab are young pigeons.
In one year, two counties in Michigan harvested two million squab and 2.4 million older birds to market.
Commercial hunting broke up the large flocks, but people everywhere would shoot or capture them when the opportunity presented itself. If you lived in Tennessee in the early 1800s, you would have eaten passenger pigeon as well.
The last passenger pigeon in our state was shot in 1893, from a flock of eight birds.
Chief Pokagon, whom we mentioned earlier, captured a pair in an effort to preserve the species. Noone else thought to make the effort. The two pigeons ended up in the Cincinnati Zoo and had only one offspring.
Their single chick, a female, was named Martha by zookeepers. She was the last surviving passenger pigeon in the country.
She died in 1914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.