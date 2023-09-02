We finish up our visit with Newton Whitfield McConnell this week with one last adventure for the accomplished fellow who taught at the old Hartsville Female Academy, served in the Civil War, was captured behind enemy lines, spent two years in a Union prison, became a lawyer, served in the Tennessee Legislature and became a circuit judge over Trousdale and several surrounding counties.
Those are not bad accomplishments for any fellow.
Last week, we saw that in 1887, President Grover Cleveland appointed McConnell as the chief justice of the Montana Territorial Supreme Court … and, since the future state did not have an elected governor, he was perhaps the most powerful man in the territory.
He would serve with distinction there and then retire to spend time with his wife and three grown children and their families, all of whom accompanied him to the Wild West.
But, before his retirement, McConnell made headlines one more time.
The Washington Post newspaper ran a long article on him following his meeting with a former acquaintance … a man who also once walked the streets of Hartsville.
Under the headline, “Major Romeyn and the Judge,” we find this opening line … “Speaking of curious meetings and renewals of acquaintances years after the war,”said Maj. Henry Romeyn, a retired army officer … “reminds me of an experience that I had in 1886 in Montana, while I was in command of one of the military posts of that section.”
He goes on to relate, “During the latter part of the civil war, while I was commanding in Tennessee, I captured a man of the name of McConnell, near a little town called Hartsville. … This fellow had been very active in behalf of the Confederacy, stirring up mischief wherever he could and giving the Union forces considerable trouble, so that his capture was of considerable importance. “
In McConnell’s autobiography, he doesn’t mention that he was a notorious nuisance to the Union army, merely that the served as a scout for Confederate raider John Hunt Morgan.
The major goes on to write that he heard of the appointment of the territory’s new Supreme Court justice and noticed the similarity of names. He also learns that this McConnell is from Tennessee. “I began to suspect that he was the Johnny that I had captured along about the close of the war.”
Many Union soldiers referred to Confederates as being Johnny Rebs.
He arranges to meet with the new justice.
At first, Newton McConnell does not recognize the major.
“You are from Tennessee, I believe,” I inquired.
He replied, “Yes, that’s right.”
I asked, “You are from Hartsville?”
He answered, “Yes.”
I inquired again, “And you were taken prisoner?”
He responded, “Yes,” exclaiming at the top of his voice, his eyes brightening, and as he grasped my hand, “Were you the other fellow?”
The men, former enemies, now shook hands.
Major Roemyn wrote, “Then it all came out, and we had a great time laughing over the matter.”
He said to me, “Come. That was your day, now this is mine; come with me up to my house. I have often told my wife and family the story of how I was captured, and now I want them to meet the man who did the work.”
As the major continues with his story for the Washington Post, it reads, “Well, to make a long story short, he took me to his residence, one of the best in Helena (Montana), and there treated me to their hospitality, and I have never met people who were more charming than the Judge and his family, and we bridged the bloody chasm like brothers and Americans before I left him.”
Putting past differences aside, the two former adversaries enjoyed their time together talking over the old days.
McConnell died in 1915 and is buried in Helena.
