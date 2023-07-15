Newton Whitfield McConnell was once a leading citizen of Hartsville, not only as an educator, but as a lawyer and state senator.
How he got to Hartsville was the subject of our article last week.
This week, we’ll pick up where we left off.
Born in Marshall County, Newton received his college education in Pennsylvania, and it was there that he met his wife, Nancy McCall. The couple moved to Hartsville in 1859, when Newton was hired as principle of Hartsville Female Academy.
That school was organized on July 4, 1856.
It was the first school for girls in Hartsville, a private male academy being established in 1839. The school for Hartsville’s boys stood about where our county administration building is today, at the top of the hill on Broadway.
The girls school was built on the other side of town, where Academy Apartments stand today.
Both schools were private, and both were for white children only.
McConnell was happy with the school and its students.
In an autobiography that he published in 1913, he wrote, “The people of the Cumberland Valley, including the town of Hartsville, constitute as fine a population as there is upon the earth. They were noted for their hospitality, and upright, moral conduct.”
War intruded into the lives of Newton and his wife, Nancy, in 1862.
By that time, the couple had a baby boy and were well-established in Hartsville.
But, when Gen. Grant captured Fort Donelson, it struck McConnell as too close to home, and he decided to join the Confederate Army.
He wrote, “I closed my school, made provision for my family, procured a Colt’s repeating rifle, a good horse and repaired to Murfreesboro, to (Gen. Albert Sidney) Johnson’s army. “
McConnell was raised in the South, and his allegiance lay there, despite his time spent in Pennsylvania and with his wife’s family still living there.
With a horse, McConnell had an advantage that foot soldiers didn’t have and was soon riding the countryside as a scout under Col. James D. Bennett, who was also from Hartsville. Bennett’s three daughters were students of McConnell’s at the academy.
The first real action that McConnell saw was in April, at a small place on the Tennessee River called Pittsburg Landing. Most people will know it as the Battle of Shiloh.
The battle, as McConnell writes in his book, started out as a victory for the Confederacy but ended being a major defeat. Losses were heavy on both sides, and bullets flew thick and heavy.
The school principal wrote this of the battle, “The dead and wounded, which lay all about, gave us our first impression of the havoc of war. I remember talking to a (Union) soldier from Illinois who was wounded, who was lying on the ground not able to sit up. He asked me for a drink of water. I raised his head and put my canteen to his mouth and he took a heavy draught of water. He asked me, ‘Are your folks still driving ours back?’ I told him, ‘Yes.’ A sad and disappointed expression came over his face, but he said nothing more.”
The Rebel army would suffer 10,699 killed, wounded and missing. The Union losses were, despite their victory, close to 15,000. It would be remembered as one of the bloodiest battles of the war.
Continuing with Capt. Bennett’s company, McConnell also took part in the Battle of Hartsville, right at the edge of our town, overlooking the Cumberland River.
A short battle, and of little military significance, it was a victory for Confederate John Hunt Morgan.
After the fighting, McConnell rushed into town to try and visit his family, writing, “After the battle field had been cleared, I rode into town, less than a mile distant, to visit my family for a few minutes. At the edge of town I met my wife with some other ladies, each loaded down with cordials and wines for the wounded, and making haste to the battle field.”
Nancy McConnell had family members in the Union army and led the ladies to tend to the wounded of both sides of the fray.
Their visit was short as troops from Carthage and Gallatin, having heard the sounds of battle, rushed into Hartsville to try and help. Newton rode away from the battlefield, not knowing if he would ever see his wife or son again, but determined to try … running the risk of being captured, as we will see in next week’s article.
