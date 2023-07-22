We are recounting the life and adventures of Newton Whitfield McConnell, who was a prominent citizen of Hartsville in the mid 1800s.
We have seen that, in 1859, he was hired as principal of the Hartsville Female Academy.
In last week’s article, we traveled with McConnell as he joined the Confederacy in the American Civil War.
His position as a scout for soldiers under Gen. Albert Sidney Johnson, put him at odds with his Pennsylvania-born wife, Nan.
When McConnell took part in the Battle of Hartsville on Dec. 7, 1862, he made a dash into town to try and visit his wife and infant son, both of whom had stayed in Hartsville.
Nan McConnell had two brothers in the war. Both were, however, in Yankee uniforms. In a unique twist of fate, the two brothers were assigned to the White House in Washington, D.C. There, they were placed on guard duty. Family tradition says that President Abraham Lincoln was very fond of both young men.
As Newton McConnell took to his horse to find his wife, he ran into her as she and other ladies from town were approaching the battlefield to tend to the wounded.
Now, we quote from the short book, “Tales of Hartsville,” by the late Eleanor Owen Lipscomb. Mrs. Lipscomb wrote of McConnell and the battle, penning, “When the wounded Union soldiers were brought to the improvised hospital at the Academy, sentiment was so strong against the North that none of the women had any inclination to nurse the sick. Nan McConnell, though torn between the North and South, persuaded some of her friends to join her in nursing these Federal troops.”
In the aftermath of the battle, the rebel soldiers, under the command of cavalry raider John Hunt Morgan, fled back across the Cumberland to the safety of Confederate-held territory. Union troops from Gallatin and Carthage quickly reoccupied Hartsville and carried the wounded of both armies to several locations around town.
The very school that Newton McConnell had been teaching and leading was one of those. The old Hager building at the corner of Main Street and Church Street was another. The Herod house and several other homes that we know of were used.
But, McConnell had managed to spend only a few minutes with his wife. The war, as we know, continued.
Following his victory at Hartsville, John Hunt Morgan made plans to make a raid into Union-occupied Kentucky. That is what historians call Morgan’s Christmas Raid. Morgan hoped to scare the people of the North into thinking they were open to invasion and therefore ask for troops to be assigned to their protection, effectively keeping them from invading the South.
McConnell was to be a part of that expedition.
But, first, he was sent to bring back a fellow soldier who had been given a furlough to visit his home in Dixon Springs. He would be needed on the raid.
What the man, Col. Ward, was doing while on his furlough, was to get married … on the very morning of the day McConnell was sent to bring him back.
As soon as the preacher finished the ceremony, McConnell pulled Ward aside and told him the unwelcome news.
Having no choice, Col. Ward kissed his bride and saddled his own horse and set out to catch up with Morgan and the rest of the brigade.
Newton McConnell and Col. Ward caught up with the army just outside of Glasgow, Kentucky.
As they prepared for bed, the two men found themselves beside each other rolled up in blankets under the shelter of a wagon. McConnell remarked to Col. Ward that sleeping under a wagon on the night of a man’s wedding was a poor substitute for the nuptial bed.
Ward agreed … and added a few expletives.
The Christmas Raid was successful in that Union railways were destroyed, Union soldiers captured and considerable anxiety aroused across Kentucky.
In January, Morgan and his brigade rode back across the Cumberland River into Confederate-controlled land. However, for Newton McConnell, the war held more danger, as we will see next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.