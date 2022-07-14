Our look at Hartsville’s early car dealerships is interesting, because today there are none.
In the past, you could go to a local dealership’s showroom and purchase a new Ford, or a Pontiac, or a General Motors truck, or an International Harvester truck, a Chevrolet, a Chrysler or Plymouth, and even a DeSoto, Buick, Dodge, Oldsmobile or Cadillac.
Times change.
Our first automobile dealer in town was Dick Owen, and his Ford sales building was on Main Street, about where our justice center is today. That was in 1914.
Next came the Pontiac dealership in 1924, which we wrote about last week. It was located on Broadway.
Just as other businesses evolve and change ownership over the years, so did the old Pontiac dealership.
In 1924, the business was begun when Britton Stubblefield constructed a large building on Broadway with a basement level for car repair and maintenance. The upstairs was the showroom.
By 1934, the dealership had a new owner, Burlin Porter.
Burlin passed his business over to his son, Paul.
In 1946, Paul Porter built a new building for his Pontiacs, right next door to the old dealership.
Around 1969, Paul Porter moved his business again … this time out of town.
With his own son, Joe Phillip Porter, Paul Porter moved Porter Pontiac to Lebanon, where it continued to successfully do business for many years.
We will note here that the two buildings occupied by the Pontiac dealerships went on to have interesting histories!
When the business moved next door to its original location in 1946, the old building put up by Stubblefield was turned into an entirely different business, Broadway Implement.
Owned and run by the Ike Howell family, the business sold farm equipment, animal feeds and seeds, etc.
Ike’s son, Royce Howell, will be remembered for the many years he was in business at the Broadway location.
When that business was closed, the old building didn’t sit vacant for long. In fact, it was burned down in a dramatic fire.
We use the term dramatic, because it was a controlled fire set by our local fire department, and the conflagration was filmed and made a part of a country music video. How is that for going out in style?
The site is now a parking lot.
The second location for Porter Pontiacs, next door to the old one, also has an interesting history.
After Paul Porter relocated to Lebanon, it was used by Bradley Burton for his car dealership, which we will read about in a future article.
Then, it was changed into the city hall for the town of Hartsville.
There, the showrooms and offices of the car sales crew were turned into our water department, mayor’s office and the offices of the Hartsville city police. It was also the location of our fire department.
Many Hartsville residents will recall paying their water bill at this location, and a few may have memories of being hauled into the police station for a minor offense.
More than one Saturday, I have seen a local teenager washing off the fire engines parked in one of the two large bays beside the police department, as part of their community service for driving too fast in the city limits.
I have also attended many city commissioners’ meetings held in one of the rooms.
When Hartsville and Trousdale County merged into one entity, the position of mayor of Hartsville was eliminated and the Trousdale County Judge took over management of both city and county as one municipal government.
Today, the position of county court judge is more properly referred to as county mayor.
The building is still in use today.
When the county purchased the old Bank of Hartsville building further up on Broadway and moved its county offices there, the move gave the city police department more space and also provided room for our county sheriff, as both needed room to expand as our county grew in population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.