Soldier, lawyer, husband, statesman, gentleman farmer, businessman … what more could Andrew Jackson want to add to his resume?
It seems that breeding and racing thoroughbred horses was next on that list, and Hartsville, its race track and its horse breeders had a lot to do with Andy’s racing wins and losses.
In the early 1800s, the first thoroughbred horse was brought to middle Tennessee by Dr. Redmond Barry. Soon after, the first thoroughbred horse race in Tennessee was held in Gallatin … and, Hartsville’s own James Hart was in attendance.
Hart immediately saw the potential for making money, and in that same year, 1804, he established Hart’s Race Track.
Hart traveled in the right circles as they say. He was friends with Dr. Barry, who had married a Hartsville girl, Jennie Alexander. Jennie’s sister, Mary, married William Hall of Castalian Springs. He would later become the governor of Tennessee. Sam Houston also traveled in the same circle, having a law practice in nearby Lebanon.
Cpt. William Alexander, father of Mary and Jennie, employed horse trainer Green Berry Williams, who would train horses for Alexander and later for other breeders, including Jesse Haynie.
And Andrew Jackson was friends with them all, having attended the Hartsville wedding of Mary Alexander to William Hall.
It is no wonder that Jackson frequented the Hartsville race track, and it is said that he preferred it to his own racing establishment at Clover Bottom, closer to Nashville.
One of Jackson’s most famous races took place in Hartsville, between his horse, Truxton, and Lazarus Cotton’s Greyhound, one that saw the general make a great deal of money and added to his reputation as a good judge of horse flesh.
Jackson was a man who didn’t take to losing.
In last week’s article, we met the thoroughbred horse Maria, owned by Haynie. Haynie owned a large farm in Trousdale County’s Payne’s Store area. He had purchased Maria from its owner when that fellow was short of cash, not realizing the horse’s future.
Under her new owner, and with training by Williams, Maria began to win races.
In fact, she never lost a race on a Tennessee track.
One reason for her success was that she was ridden by one of the most colorful men on the racing circuit, Monkey Simon.
Simon was a small man, with a hunchback but no lack of self- confidence. It was said that he descended from African royalty. That cannot be proven, but Simon certainly acted as if it was the truth, even making small talk with Jackson as if they were personal friends.
In 1811, Jackson owned a horse named Decatur, and he determined that it was capable of winning a race against Haynie’s Maria.
The race may have taken place in Hartsville, or on a Nashville track, as sources differ, but, one thing is for sure … Maria won the day.
Haynie, with his estate in what is now Trousdale County and with training by Williams, who lived and worked in Hartsville, and with the skillful riding of Simon, it seems that Andrew Jackson’s opinion of Hartsville may have been taken down a notch.
But there is more to our story.
As we said, Andrew Jackson didn’t like to lose.
Jackson set out to find a horse to beat Haynie’s Maria.
In 1812, Jackson put his interest in the horse Dungannon … Maria won.
Jackson sent to Virginia for a horse, without regard of price. And, in 1813, Jackson raced Pacolet against Maria … Maria won.
Jackson sent to South Carolina and bought Tam O’Shanter. In the fall of 1814, the two raced over the Nashville course … Maria won.
Three races in 1815 saw Maria win each one, with Jackson’s horses losing each race.
Haynie, Williams, Simon and Maria were unbeatable.
Andrew Jackson never found a horse to beat the filly, but he did continue to visit his friends in Hartsville, being the honored guest at a ball held in his honor here in 1828.
