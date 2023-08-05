Newton Whitfield McConnell has been captured as he was attempting to visit his wife and infant son in Hartsville during the Civil War.
Now, he was a prisoner at Johnson’s Island, a short distance from Sandusky, Ohio.
In last week’s article, we learned of how lucky McConnell was to have been sent to Johnson’s Island, as most other Union prisoner of war camps were poorly run, over-crowded and unhealthy.
McConnell was able to write home and even receive packages from his wife and family.
While there, a letter to a lawyer friend included a request to borrow a law book. Instead of spending his time playing cards with his fellow prisoners, McConnell had decided to put that time to good use and begin to study to become a lawyer.
But, for all the advantages he had, that did little to dampen his desire for freedom.
When he learned that four fellow prisoners were going to attempt an escape, he asked if he could join them.
They said, “Yes.”
One of the men had noticed that during extreme cold nights, the guards spent more time in their shelters than on the catwalk around the wooden prison walls, which was a perfect opportunity for a man to scale the wall and get to the other side.
A long board had been found and pieces of wood nailed to it to make cleats, or footholds. It could be leaned up against the 18-foot high wall and climbed.
With all of the men wearing civilian clothes, sent them by family, and several with money, they were prepared to act as if they were travelers and get tickets on a train to Canada … if everything went as planned.
McConnell, for his part, had no cash, but he did have a valuable watch he could sell or barter with.
When another cold night arrived, the men acted.
Watching the guards abandon their posts to warm themselves in their shelters, they stood the long board up against the palisade and climbed. The board was short of the top, and they had to pull themselves up the last several feet. Another man would help by taking their ladder down and hiding it after they escaped.
It went as planned.
Only the last man, who dropped a glove and lingered to find it, was caught. He, however, led the guards to believe that he was acting alone.
McConnell’s biography tells how the four men successfully crossed the thick ice surrounding Johnson’s Island to get to the mainland. It was difficult and dangerous, but they made it.
Seeking refuge in a barn on a small farm, the men tried to warm up and decide what to do next, as dawn was approaching.
At McConnell’s suggestion, they steal the farmer’s two horses and ride double back as far as possible. At daylight, the men dismount, lest people recognize the horses and realize they have been stolen.
After walking a few miles, they knock on the door of a house close to the road and ask if they may come in and warm up. The owner of the house, not suspecting anything, welcomes them and even gives them a meal. Since they are all dressed in civilian clothes, and McConnell himself has a Yankee accent, the ruse works.
For two days, the men are able to make their way closer to a train depot, and escape seems in their grasp. However, then, McConnell gets violently sick to his stomach.
The others are forced to leave him behind, and he checks himself into a small hotel, selling his watch to be able to pay for his room. Sleeping for a few days, McConnell finally feels better and heads for the railway station.
There, within a few feet of the ticket office, he is stopped by a policeman.
Back at the prison, they have finally realized that four men are missing and have notified all towns in the area, and their descriptions have been telegrammed to all authorities.
McConnell is put in handcuffs and sent back to Johnson’s Island and his law book.
After the war, Newton McConnell learns that the other men had successfully made their way to Canada and wait out the war’s end there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.