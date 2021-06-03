Many people have commented on the new landscaping in downtown Hartsville — including the recent film crews for the two music videos that have been shot using our Main Street as a backdrop.
As county historian, I am often asked about the history of our downtown and its old buildings.
So to answer a few of those questions and to help newcomers to Hartsville and Trousdale County know more about their adopted homeplace, we will spend the next several weeks looking at our downtown and its quaint old brick buildings!
We need to start by giving a little “back story.”
People were living in what is now Hartsville, right on the banks of Little Goose Creek, by the late 1700s. At that time the community was simply called Donoho’s Mill for the grist mill located on the creek, built and run by one of the first families to live here.
As that little community grew, it changed its name to Damascus and was principally located on the east side of the creek.
When James Hart purchased a large track of land on the west side of the creek, he began the community of Hartsville. From 1800 to 1865, the two towns sat right beside each other, separated only by the width of the creek! After the Civil War, they joined together under one name.
James Hart was busy on his side of the creek. He built an inn, ran a ferry, established a racetrack and gave land for a community church. He also sold building lots for businesses and homes.
When we look at the layout of our downtown streets, it is pretty much the way it was laid out by Hart back in the early 1800s.
But, the buildings are not the same — not by a long shot! The Hartsville of 1800, or 1850, or even 1890, is not the Hartsville of today!
The reason is because in 1900 a large fire destroyed one side of Main Street. Then a few years later, a second fire — larger and more destructive than the first — burned both sides of Main Street and even the lower end of River Street.
Only three buildings survived the double disasters. They were the old Bank of Hartsville building, located on the corner of Main Street and Broadway; the old Methodist Church on Church Street; and the two buildings on the opposite corner from the bank, which were once a hardware store and a pharmacy.
We do have street maps of Hartsville in the late 1800s and we know where every building stood and what it was used for. So we know that our first courthouse stood on the south side of Main Street, between two business buildings.
When James Hart originally laid out the streets of town, we were not a county seat so there was no town square.
Our first courthouse was built in 1876, since we were not a county until the year 1870. Trousdale was created by cutting off sections of Wilson, Sumner, Smith and Macon counties.
That first courthouse burned in the 1900 fire but was rebuilt on the same spot, only to burn again in the fire of 1904.
The county squires (the old name for our commissioners) were distraught by the double calamities of the fires and decided to move the courthouse to the now vacant lot where the Allen Hotel had stood.
Where the previous two courthouses had been placed on the street, the new one would be built on a larger lot, giving it the look of the traditional town square that it has today.
The county squires also set in place new fire codes by requiring all buildings in the downtown to be built of brick, hoping to stop the rash of fires that started in wooden structures and would then spread to the whole street. Their foresight won out, as the downtown we see today is pretty much the one that was built after the 1904 fire.
Construction on our present courthouse was finished in the first weeks of 1906. It got electricity in 1917 and indoor plumbing in 1934! In 1971 new additions were added to each side.
In 2008, the Downtown Revitalization Committee began sponsoring an annual “Goose Gala” to raise funds for civic improvement. One of the group’s first projects was the restoration of the brickwork on the old courthouse and replacing the old concrete sidewalks with brick.
The Historical Society added new lighting and iron benches and planters and last year, a matching grant from the state placed new landscaping in front of the old building.
The courthouse, tall and majestic with its large cornices, arched windows and bell cupola, is a landmark for our town. It has been the site of murder trials, county court meetings, singing conventions, musical productions, high school pep rallies, checkers games and whittling benches. And it is a part of our history.
