I often think of how nice it would be to interview someone from the past … perhaps old James Hart, who founded Hartsville … or Jesse Haynie, who raced his horse — “Maria” — against Andrew Jackson’s stable of horses.
Of course, those who lived here in the 1800s are long gone, so we have to rely on old letters, newspaper clippings and court records when we write our articles … that is, unless, one of our county’s early residents wrote down their life story, which is what a man named Newton Whitfield McConnell did.
In 1913, Newton McConnell wrote and published his autobiography and included short histories of some family members and research on the family name.
That is of interest to us today, because he was once one of Hartsville’s most prominent residents.
We are fortunate to have a reprint of his book, as it was published mainly for family and friends, and original copies are rare.
Newton was born on Bear Creek in what is now Marshall County to a family of staunch Presbyterians. He wrote that his father was “about six feet in height, slender and straight as an Indian.”
His father, Jeremiah McConnell, was a teetotaler, a man who refused to drink alcohol. His father so disapproved of strong drink that, according to Newton, “One of the first things he had me do, after I learned to write my name, was to sign the temperance pledge.”
A temperance pledge was a statement swearing to never partake of alcoholic beverages, a pretty strong oath for a 6-year-old child.
Newton was one of seven children. Besides Newton, there were Calvin Luther, Harriet Atwood, Jackson Watts, Amanda Edwards, Asenath Morrison, and Washington Emmons. Their names reflected who their parents admired in the political and religious life of our nation.
He, as well as his brothers and sisters, were able to get a basic education at a small, one-room school close to his home. It was not always a happy experience.
Of one teacher, he wrote, “The school house stood in a beech grove; the limbs on these trees were long and keen. He used to keep a bunch of switches cut from these limbs on hand…I have known him to stand at the door and give each pupil as he passed out on Friday evening, two keen cuts across the shoulder, just on general principles.”
Newton’s parents sent him to Pleasant Grove Academy in Maury County for his high-school education. After that, young Newton began his college education at Jackson College.
However, fate had other plans.
A friend visited young Newton and made mention of Allegany College in Pennsylvania and how excellent a school it was. Newton was so taken by his friend’s description that he talked his parents into sending him out of state to Allegany College.
We call it fate, as did Newton McConnell in writing his autobiography, because the first day he was there, at supper in the boarding house he had chosen, he met his future wife.
The brown-eyed beauty that caught his eye was Nancy Elizabeth McCall, and she was visiting friends that day who had invited her to stay for the evening meal.
College life suited Newton, and with his frequent visits to the home of Nancy, his romance grew. Then, after he graduated, the two married.
As a testament to his ability to learn, we note that Newton gave his graduating speech in Latin.
Following his graduation, he was chosen as principal of Gerard Academy in nearby Gerard, Pennsylvania.
However, Tennessee beckoned to the young teacher, and with his bride in tow, after two years in Gerard, he relocated to his native state. He procured a job at a school in Taylorsville, located in Wilson County, and taught successfully there for another two years.
But, as you have probably figured out, his future would one day include Hartsville.
In 1859, Newton Witfield McConnell was hired as the principal of the Hartsville Female Academy.
The school had been organized in 1856 and occupied a large brick building on a hill overlooking Hartsville. The future was bright for the young man and his wife, but the winds of war were soon to force a change of events.
