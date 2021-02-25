People often ask me about old buildings around the county and old cemeteries. Right now, I am researching several old cemeteries for someone. Old country store buildings, schools and churches are also the source of inquiries.
One of those old church buildings is the subject of this week’s article, which is appropriate as we finish our recognition of Black History Month. That is the old Adams Chapel on Highway 25 at the edge of the county.
The church building sits right beside the highway and is easy to notice, one reason I get a lot of questions on its history. And the sad reality, that it is slowly falling down, is another reason for people’s curiosity.
It all begins with a slave named Adam.
As was customary at the time, slaves went by one name only. They had no last name.
Young Adam, was just called “Adam.”
Still a teenager when the American Civil War ended, the young man decided to use Adam as his own last name, adding an ‘s’ to make it Adams, and adopted the name Andrew for his first name.
With the freedom that came with emancipation, Andrew Adams was able to go where he wanted and he did just that. Although his first 15 years had been spent in Dekalb County, he moved to the area between Hartsville and Lafayette, near Hillsdale.
There he attended the Old Hopewell Baptist Church and was quite taken by its dynamic preacher, Richman Rankin.
The result was that young Andrew Adams decided to go into the ministry like his mentor.
Somewhere along the line, Andrew Adams had learned to read and the Bible became his textbook!
Brother Rankin officiated at Andrew’s wedding to Sarah Hall, who like him had been raised in slavery.
His first wife died and he married again, this time to Mittie Wright. The census records for 1880 list the family household as: Andrew Adams, 30, Minister of the Gospel, head of household; Mittie Adams, 23, wife; John Henry Adams, 5, child.
Mittie Adams had a brother, Sawney Wright, who was also a preacher and he and Andrew would work together to do the Lord’s work.
The late historian R. D. Brooks, wrote about the Adams family, “…this writer’s mother, Docia Beasley Brooks, told me that as a young girl she used to attend the services at the black church on Lick Creek and that Mittie, Andrew’s wife, could sing the gospel songs with such beauty that your hair would stand straight up on your head.”
That is not all. R.D. Brooks wrote, “My older brother, the late William Day Brooks, of Gallatin, said the two best dressed men in Dixon Springs were the Judge Sam Martin Young and Parson Andrew Adams. He filled the office as Baptist Minister with dignity and moved among the white people with much respect.”
The original church built by Andrew Adams stood on a flat surface on the right side of Lick Creek, two miles north of Dixon Springs.
That church burned down and a new building was erected close by the old Hartsville — Carthage Turnpike, where it can still be seen today. That was in 1903.
Little did Brother Andrew Adams realize that one day, almost directly across from his simple wood-frame house of the Lord, the largest nuclear plant in the world would be laid and construction begun.
That project, however, was never finished and today much of the former property of the nuclear plan is now an industrial and business park. It is also the location of Tennessee’s largest prison.
Brother Andrew Adams died in 1931, at the age of 81.
The small church, with the name “Adams Chapel” proudly displayed on the front, continued to be used over the years. But like so many small rural congregations, the attendance got smaller as people grew older and passed on, and its doors were closed.
Today, unless something is done soon, this piece of Trousdale County history will crumble into dust, leaving us with just memories of its noble past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.