Our photo this week shows the north side of Main Street in the early 1900s. As you can see, there have been some changes since then!
After noting the dirt street — this was way before paving — you will also see that this was also before “the horseless carriage” arrived!
We have been writing about the various buildings in downtown Hartsville and their unique individual histories. And we continue by looking at the “Ellis Block.”
The Ellis Block was actually just three adjoining storefronts built by Captain H.C. Ellis after the big fire of 1900 destroyed the entire north side of Main Street.
The fire also burned down our first courthouse, which originally stood right next to the Ellis Block, where the last three storefronts are in this week’s picture.
If you recognize the name of Captain Ellis, it is because we wrote about him a few weeks ago when we wrote about the old Bank of Hartsville building. Ellis was one of the men who started that bank, Hartsville’s first.
The bank originally occupied a building that stood exactly where the Ellis Block is in this week’s photo. But the building was also one of those destroyed in the fire of 1900.
Ellis then had a fine building put on the corner of Main Street and what is now Broadway, but was then known as “Depot Street.” The bank moved into that new building and Ellis replaced the buildings lost in the 1900 fire with the three-building Ellis Block.
The courthouse was rebuilt on the same spot as the first courthouse that had been built in 1874, a few years after Trousdale County was established.
Several businesses occupied the Ellis Block over the years, including Crenshaw Brothers, Dalton’s, Freedle’s and Hankins Brothers.
If you use a magnifying glass you will note that the middle store has a huge sign reading, “HERE IT IS.”
The fire of 1904, the most devastating fire in Hartsville’s history, destroyed both the north and south sides of Main Street and burned up the businesses at the end of River Street, and even a few homes on that street.
The new courthouse burned up as well.
But Captain Ellis’ new buildings — the three stores that made up the “Ellis Block” — did not burn down.
Newspaper articles in the Nashville papers, which reported on the devastating fire, said that it was only due to heroic efforts by townspeople with a bucket brigade and the thick brick walls of the Ellis Block that prevented its being consumed by the flames.
In the aftermath of the two fires so close together and both having burned up our courthouse, the county government moved the courthouse across the street to a lot that before the fire held the Allen Hotel. There, the new and present courthouse would sit by itself and not next to any flammable buildings as it had in the past.
Over the next few years, the three storefronts we see at the far end of the block were built and occupied by businesses.
The last building, a two-story brick structure, was originally used by Mrs. Winston’s Millinery Shop (ladies hats) and the upstairs held a dentist’s office and an apartment.
In the 1960s, when it was used as part of Cunningham’s Department Store, it caught fire and received considerable damage. The upstairs was completely gone, but the downstairs was salvageable. Today, you can see where the upstairs windows have been bricked up and the roof line dropped to be level with the building beside it.
But the north side of Main Street still had more in store for it.
In the late 1990s, one of the storefronts caught fire and before it could be put out, the fire spread. The three storefronts of the Ellis Block, and one storefront next door, all burned to the ground.
After surviving the big fire of 1904 and having served the people of Hartsville for over 100 years, the Ellis Block became just a memory.
Today, the site has been converted into a parking lot and there is a pretty gazebo in the corner for people to sit and rest their feet.
NOTE: The Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday, July 10 at 2 p.m. at the County Archives building. Family Bible records will be the subject of the meeting. People are invited to bring their own Bible records to share. All meetings are open to the public.
