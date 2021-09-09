We have spent the last several weeks looking at the history of our downtown buildings. This week we take a detour to look at another building with a colorful past — the Trousdale County Jail!
Since there has been talk of building a new jail, this is a good time to look at the history of the jail we now have and how it has been moved around a bit!
Keeping in mind that we were not a county until 1870, there was no need for a jail in Hartsville’s early days.
So what did we do before 1870?
In 1807 when Hartsville got a post office, the town was within the boundaries of Sumner County. And we had a local sheriff who would have taken any prisoners to the jail in Gallatin.
We have a record to how the citizens of Gallatin and Sumner County handled their criminal element in this excerpt from a history of Sumner County written by Jay Guy Cisco in 1909. “It was made their duty to purchase the land selected by the Commissioners, erect a court-house, prison and stocks and establish a town.”
Evidently placing a person in the “stocks” was an option. For those who are not aware of what the stocks were, it was a medieval form of punishment that forced an individual to place their head, as well as their hands, between two large boards that were then locked in place.
This let the public see the offenders and, in some cases, let people taunt them or throw garbage at them.
A history of Wilson County gives a description of its first jail, “The jail had been completed before the courthouse and it, too, was of cedar logs with clapboard roof. It had the two stipulated apartments but they appear to have been vertical rather than horizontal. The lower one had no outside doors, access being by trap door from the upper apartment. Prisoners were confined in the lower apartment.”
When we did become a county in 1870 by cutting off corners of neighboring Sumner, Smith, Macon and Wilson counties, we needed to build our public buildings. But the bill authorizing the creation of our county gave us time to build up financial resources before beginning any construction.
So it was that in 1875, the county spent $60 to purchase land for a jail and then paid $6,000 for a two-story brick jail. If only building jails was that cheap today!
Our original jail stood on “Jail Hill,” which is a local name for the hill above our present post office on West Mail Street, as it exits town, goes over the hill and becomes Old Highway 25.
That road was originally part of the Avery Trace, or Immigrant Trail, and was later called “Gallatin Pike” because it was the road to Gallatin.
Residents of Gallatin called it “Hartsville Pike” because it was the road that led them to Hartsville.
We have written about the old jail before after interviewing the children of several former Trousdale County sheriffs, because the sheriff and his family would live in the jail.
It was part of the sheriff’s job description to reside in the jail, watch over the prisoners and take care of feeding the locals who had broken such laws as public drunkenness, disorderly behavior, speeding and the occasional murder.
The jail was typical of the jails of that time period, with thick brick walls and iron bars on both the windows and one wall of each cell.
When it was built, it would have had oil lamps for lighting and huge, cast iron pot-bellied stoves for heat. As for air conditioning, it didn’t exist! Nor was there indoor plumbing!
As time progressed, electric lights and running water were added, but the old building was showing its age. Like many old structures, it was cold in winter and hot in summer.
So as we will see in next week’s article, in the early 1950s talk began around town on the need for a new jail — a modern facility.
It takes a while for people to get used to the idea of spending money for new public buildings. But the biggest hurdle was where to put a new jail. No one wanted a jail in their backyard, or as their next-door neighbor!
Our photo this week was given to us by Ronald Cassetty, whose grandfather served a term as sheriff. It shows only a corner of the old building.
The Historical Society has no photos of the entire building so if anyone reading this article knows of one, please share it with us!
