Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning, then windy this afternoon with more widespread storms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain and windy at times early. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.