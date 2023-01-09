We start off the new year with a visit with some of Hartsville’s more memorable residents … people with their own unique claims to fame.
The first is Mitchell Harris, who was a local businessman and whose hobby allowed him to impress even the justices of the United States Supreme Court.
But, this week I am turning over my column to Steve Ford, son of Dean and Eleanor Ford, who sent me a short piece on Mitchell that was so well written that I asked him if I could use it as one of my articles. He graciously agreed.
The article is as follows:
Master builder and craftsman Mitch Harris (1892-1971) from Hartsville, made these wooden toy pliers his entire life. He was a life-long bachelor and made over 100,000 pairs of them. He could do
a pair in four minutes from the basswood blanks he carried with him (along with a very sharp knife with a special blade that he had “customized”).
When I was growing
up in Hartsville, I remember my first pair. I stood beside my father while he talked to Mitch, while Mitch whittled the whole time. Mitch then reached down and gave me my first pair (which I still have). I was fascinated and still am to this day.
Mitch was a master carpenter of fine walnut and cherry furniture, as well as kitchen cabinets, but made his living primarily by being what I call a working foreman on crews building houses and other buildings (the same as my father). The working foremen drew the plans/blueprints at home on the kitchen table, would take the materials and crews on site every day for a few weeks, and then there would be a house.
One of my favorite stories about Mitch is: a man and his wife wanted the exact same house as one they had seen in Nashville. They contacted the homeowner to see if they could buy the plans/blueprints, but the homeowner told them, “No way”. They took Mitch to the side of the road near the house, and Mitch drew the plans from what he saw from afar, then built them the house of their dreams. Now, that’s craftsmanship.
Just a few years ago, my mother located a cigar box of these pliers, and I have given them to people who I felt would really “get it.” I have chosen wisely, because, so far, every recipient has shared my fascination. I have spread these around the world. I gave Master guitar builder Dermott McIlroy in Northern Ireland a pair. There’s a pair in China, a few in Canada, and in several U.S. states.
But my favorite story
is from when I worked
at Quebecor World Printing Company as an IT (information technology) guy from 2002-12. I was working on the computer of our customer service representative for the IKEA account. We printed their catalog back then.
I had just gotten the cigar box full of pliers from my mother, so I was excited. I asked our customer service rep how many people from IKEA were coming to visit us for a plant tour, and she said, “Well … three …why?” I went to my desk and got three pairs. I gave them to her and asked her to please give them to the IKEA customers. Reluctantly, she said, “mmm … OK … I guess.” She clearly did not “get it.” Later that day, she called thanking me over and over again and said the pliers were the highlight of their trip … they totally “got it.”
I’m down to just under four dozen pairs now and intend to make a small display case out of most of them, because they range greatly in size, which I never knew as a child. That way there will be one good collection of Mitch’s wooden pliers as a fitting tribute to this unique man and his talents. I believe he would be happy that I have spread his work all over the world to people who appreciate it.
The Trousdale County archives also has a small collection of Mitch’s pliers, and we know of many Trousdale County residents who have a pair or two stuck away in dresser drawers.
Mitch was good friends with James Donoho, a local lawyer and politician. James took Mitch to Washington, D.C., one time to witness a trial at the Supreme Court building. While there, Mitch walked up to each of the judges and introduced himself and presented each one with a small pair of pliers he had made while listening to the Supreme Court proceedings.
