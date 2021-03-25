We have spent this month looking at the letters written by Ronnie Martin, Trousdale County’s first casualty of the Vietnam War. The Little League ballpark in town is named in Ronnie’s honor.
As we have seen, Ronnie joined the Marines after graduating from Trousdale County High School in 1965. In June 1967 he was fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.
As a soldier assigned to fight in the war, he would have to spend a full 13 months in Vietnam. And he quickly began to count the days left in his deployment.
The war was hard on the young man, as it was on every soldier.
Although he tried to spare his family the brutal details of the conflict, bits and pieces of reality would show through.
When he got a letter from home telling of his grandmother’s death, he wrote back, “I got two letters from you today. I read the first one and you said grandmother was real bad. Then I just knew the next letter would say she was dead. It didn’t come as a surprise to me. I was just waiting for the letter. I hate to think I will never get to see her again. I guess she lived a pretty good life. I hope she was proud of me. You don’t have to worry about it staying on my mind. I am used to death now.”
One of the things that kept Ronnie from getting depressed was his plan to buy a car using his service money, so that when he returned to Hartsville, a shiny new car would be waiting for him.
Not just any car. He wrote “If y’all ever pass Bradley’s (local Plymouth car dealer Bradley Burton) and you got some time on hand please see if he will give you some idea of what a 4-speed 440 engine hardtop GTX sells for.”
Ronnie had his heart set on a GTX. He wrote in his Oct. 4, 1967 letter, “…I am pretty sure the one I will want is the GTX. It comes standard with the 440 V8 engine. I like the green. Just like the TX hardtop in that Plymouth book, with black interior, 4-speed. Boy, it would be sharp.”
Ronnie had written to the old Bank of Hartsville and made all of the arrangements. He was also planning on wearing his uniform in a June wedding. His cousin Kenny had asked him to be his best man.
But first he had to survive Vietnam.
He wrote home almost weekly, as weeklong patrols would sometimes keep him from receiving and sending mail.
In early November, Ronnie got to spend time in Hong Kong for a week of rest and relaxation. There he had himself measured and purchased a “made to order” suit. He would have it sent to his home address, so that it too would be waiting for him.
In a letter to his younger brother Edwin, he wrote, “I haven’t had on civilian clothes in 5 months… when I come home, me and you will go to Nashville and do some shopping and then go to Shoney’s and eat and pick up girls. It shouldn’t be any trouble in a GTX.”
He returned from his R&R in time to fight in the Battle of Con Thieu. The fighting made news back home and was featured in the cover story for Life magazine. The battle was fierce and Ronnie wrote, “I don’t like to talk about that place. We lived like animals up there. I was a different person when I walked off that hill. A lot of guys was carried off.”
In almost every letter he mentions his dream car, the GTX, but in January 1967, just after his 21st birthday, he got bad news.
His letter of January 18, 1968, says, “Well, let’s talk about that new car. I have to say I was a little disappointed cause you got to be 25 years old to get insurance for a 4-speed GTX. So, I guess the GTX is out of the question.”
But he took the news as an adult and wrote, “That’s too much engine anyway. I bet it wouldn’t get 12 miles to
the gallon.”
Ronnie continued to count the days. He picked out another car and made arrangements for that one to be ordered and delivered in time for his return home in June.
In March he wrote, “I just got to keep my head down and stay alert for another 2½ months. I will be so happy when I get off that plane in Calif. I will probably drop down and kiss the good ole U. S. dirt.”
On April 1 he wrote, “In just two months I will be driving a new car, wearing clean clothes and eating good food. Drinking cold milk and eating ice cream and sleeping in a bed with clean sheets. I think I have just about forgotten what good living was like.”
Ronnie finished his letter of April 12 the way he finished all of them, “Well, I guess I better close for now. It won’t be long until I will write that last letter and tell you that I am on my way home. Y’all take care of yourselves and don’t worry about me. I will be just fine.”
That “last letter” would prove to be his next one.
On April 28, he wrote, “We are supposed to leave here… on a three week operation. When we come back I will be getting ready to come home. That sounds better every time I say it.”
As always, he signed the letter with, “Your loving Son and Brother, Ronnie.”
Two days later on April 30, 1968, Ronnie Martin was killed in combat.
All of Ronnie’s letters, his uniforms, his scrapbooks and photos are now in the Trousdale County Archives, donated by his family. There they will be a permanent record of our nation’s war in Asia and a record of one young man’s sacrifice for his country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.