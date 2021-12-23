With this being the week many of us will celebrate Christmas, we will write about the traditional tree festooned by generations of Southerners — the humble cedar tree!
Before you could buy an artificial Christmas tree and before such things as Christmas Tree Farms existed and all kinds of pine trees could be exported from the northern clime to the warm South, the cedar tree was everyone’s holiday tree.
We won’t go into how the practice of decorating an evergreen tree and planting it in the middle of one’s living room started, but we can say with certainty that the cedar tree was the aromatic choice of just about everyone in Middle Tennessee for over a hundred years.
But spoiler alert — what we call a “cedar” is actually a “juniper.”
The way botanists remember the difference is cedars have cones and junipers have berries.
The Eastern Red Cedar, as it is commonly called, is not a cedar. Its similarity to the storied Cedars of Lebanon mentioned in the Bible may be the reason for the misnomer. Both trees have reddish wood, have a fragrant smell and can grow to great heights.
The record cedar tree for Tennessee was in 2014 and was a 74-foot-tall cedar tree in neighboring Sumner County. And it had a circumference of 14 feet!
Which may lead you to ask, “Why aren’t the cedar trees on my farm that tall?”
The answer is that the wood of the Eastern Red Cedar is extremely valuable due to its resistance to rot.
Consequently when the first white settlers arrived on the frontier, they used the red cedar tree almost exclusively to build their log cabins. Not only was the wood resistant to the elements, but it was easily hewn by hand into the square shape favored by the pioneer for his cabin.
It was only when all of the tall, large red cedars had been cut down that the pioneer turned to chestnut and other trees for his cabins.
But he also used the cedar tree to make the shingles for his cabin roof, the posts and split rails for his fences, and even furniture for his home.
Another use for the red cedar came later when it was used to make pencils!
In the year 1900, rafts of red cedar were floated down the Cumberland River to Nashville’s pencil factories. Over 3,000,000 feet of cedar trees made the journey in that year alone.
Just 10 years later, the tree had become scarce!
But the tree itself is almost an invasive nuisance. It will reclaim cleared land before other trees, delighting in rocky dry soil. The cedar will grow almost anywhere a seed lands, particularly in fencerows, thanks to the fact that birds love the berries and it only takes 12 minutes for a berry to pass through the digestive system of a Cedar Waxwing — a bird named for its fondness of the tree.
A seed that has passed through the stomach of a bird is three times as likely to grow as one that simply falls onto the ground.
If you have an old cedar tree on your property, you would be surprised just how old it might be. An Eastern Red Cedar has the potential to live several hundred years — up to 850 years in fact!
Today it is still used for pencils (although most pencils today are made from Western Cedar), furniture, fence posts and to line cedar chests due to the belief that it keeps moths away.
And back to the Christmas tree.
Once a cedar tree is brought inside, it quickly dries out and its needles — the tree doesn’t have leaves — fall to the floor. They get caught in the carpet and are almost impossible to get out.
When I was growing up, we only put our tree up a few days before Christmas. Many people would actually wait till Christmas Eve to put their tree up. After Christmas, despite the nice fragrance of the tree, it only stood a few days before coming down.
But if you want a fine wood to burn in the fireplace, the burning wood of a cedar tree gives off an inviting smell and burns well. It makes for a good way to end the holidays!
