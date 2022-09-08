In recognition of Hartsville’s upcoming American History Celebration on Sept. 17, we are spending this month looking at local men who served in our nation’s military.
The upcoming event will recognize and honor men from all of our nation’s conflicts and will be held at the site of the Battle of Hartsville, just off River Street, behind our the Trousdale County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) building.
Last week, we wrote about local men who served in the American Revolution. This week, we write about another war and one battle in particular … the War of 1812 and the Battle of New Orleans.
Under the leadership of Gen. Andrew Jackson, a man who had many friends and acquaintances in Hartsville, soldiers from Tennessee fought the British.
Why?
Well, in the years following the American Revolution, Great Britain continued to throw its weight around. In particular, it ruled the seas and used its power to seize American ships and its sailors.
Tired of being pushed around, The United States declared war in what has been called the Second War for Independence.
It didn’t help that Spain, who still controlled Florida, was sympathetic to the British … as were several Native American Indian tribes, who were raiding and killing settlers on the frontier.
It was also the war that saw the British attack Washington, D.C. and burn the capital, the Battle of Lake Erie, and the fighting at Fort McHenry, which led to the writing of our national anthem.
Never a man to sit by and do nothing, Andrew Jackson called for action and was soon at the head of the Tennessee Militia, leading it southward to engage and defeat the Creek Indians at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend.
Men from Hartsville were in the middle of the fighting.
Among those in the bloody battle was William Lauderdale of Hartsville, as well as his brother, James.
In fact, James Lauderdale was wounded in the fighting and returned home to Hartsville to recover.
Jackson, meanwhile, continued to fight, chasing the British out of Florida in the Battle of Pensacola.
As the war progressed, Jackson occupied New Orleans, aware that the British were about to invade the city.
James Lauderdale, who had recovered from his injuries, rejoined Jackson and the other members of the Tennessee militia, which functioned much like our National Guard does today.
James’ brother, Williamc was also there.
By this time, due to outstanding service and leadership, James Lauderdale was now Lt. Col. Lauderdale.
And, William Lauderdale was also an officer (we will write more about him later, in the Seminole Indian War).
James Lauderdale took an active part in the situation at New Orleans.
On the night of Dec. 23, 1814, the British decided to test the defenses of the city and sent a detachment of men towards the American linem using the cover of the evening’s mist and fog to hide their approach.
The American forces, however, were keeping lookout for just such an attempt and quickly responded.
Leading the men to action was none other than Lt. Col. James Lauderdale.
In close fighting that was intense and brutal, the British were routed and sent back to their own line. The skirmish has been called by historians as the First Battle of New Orleans.
Unfortunately, James Lauderdale was mortally wounded and died in defense of his country.
Two weeks later, on Jan. 8, the big battle took place, and the British were decisively defeated in the better-known Battle of New Orleans.
As we know, the American losses in the battle were small.
In fact, the highest-ranking American officer killed in the fighting at New Orleans was our own James Lauderdale.
Consequently, in recognition of his bravery and death, Tennessee’s Lauderdale County was named for Lt. Col. James Lauderdale of Hartsville … as were Lauderdale County, Mississippi, and Lauderdale County, Alabama.
