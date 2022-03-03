It was announced on social media last week that the annual Trousdale County High School Class Reunion, which has been canceled for the last two years, will be held again this year. The event, which is for anyone who has ever graduated from our county’s high school, is always held the first Saturday in June.
Former students, teachers and school administrators all mingle together and enjoy talking over the “good ole days.”
The event includes displays of old photos, yearbooks, and school-related items. A slideshow and music by our own Jerry Mungle are highlights, as well as a group singing of the school’s alma mater led by Robert Thurman.
Our Historical Society has an almost complete collection of yearbooks, which we put on display and always attracts attention. With that in mind, the subject of this month’s articles will be school yearbooks.
The idea of a yearbook comes from the hobby of scrapbooking. Not the kind of “scrapbooking” popular today with fancy papers and glitter pens, but the actual cutting and gluing of newspaper articles into large paper and cardboard “scrapbooks.”
The Historical Society has several of these, donated to our archives.
These are full of poems cut from newspapers or illustrations of flowers and children, also clipped from newspapers and magazines. They also include clippings of wedding announcements, baby announcements and obituaries.
One such scrapbook, from the Joe Rickman family, has an almost complete history of the Rickman family through every article printed in a newspaper with any mention of a Rickman ancestor, along with lots of poems.
The first yearbook in our country was one for the graduating class of Yale University — in 1806!
By 1845 high schools were printing yearbooks, which usually only included photos of the senior class.
In the 1880s advances in the printing industry led to an increase in schools having an annual publication, as the costs of such books became more affordable.
The 1920s saw more classes included in a yearbook, not just the senior class. Further improvements in publishing in the 1930s allowed even small schools to have their own annuals.
In 1935, the typical cost of a high school yearbook was $6.
Today most of the work preparing the photos and copy for a yearbook can be done on a computer. But because of something called “online publishing,” there has been a huge drop in the number of colleges that actually print their yearbooks. You can simply go online to view their yearbooks and never have an actual book in your hands!
The history of the annuals, for both Trousdale County High School and the old Ward School, dates back to when our county began public education.
The first public high school for our county started in 1910. Before that year, education past the eighth grade was at the privately run Hartsville Masonic Institute. Rural schools only ran to the eighth grade and were funded by the county, with a lot of help from the people of each community.
The county took over the old Hartsville Masonic Institute and changed its name to “Hartsville Academy.” In 1915, the school changed its name to “Trousdale County High School.”
That school, because of segregation, was only open to white students. Our African American students continued to attend the old School in the Woods and if a student wanted to continue past the eighth grade, they were encouraged to simply repeat the eighth grade until they felt they had learned enough.
In 1919 a new brick, two-story high school was built on a hill overlooking town, on the site where our current Jim B. Satterfield Middle School is today.
And in that year, the school graduated one senior. By 1925, the senior class had grown to 16!
But despite the small class size, it was also the first year of our “Stepping Stone” — the name chosen by the book’s first editor, Vyda Mae Draper.
