Our look at the history of grocery stores has a lot to do with invention!
When clever people began to attack the problem of not having fresh food year round, we had the invention of canned goods. Now people could have fresh peaches or peas, year round!
Local dry goods stores began to offer canned vegetables and fruits and even potted meat products. Underwood Deviled Ham is one of the oldest brand-name food items in a grocery store!
But it was the invention of refrigeration that really changed the way we bought food!
When a grocery store was able to store food in a large cooler, people began to shop differently!
No longer would you have to buy a live chicken for Sunday supper. You could buy a chicken already cut up by the butcher and kept fresh in the store’s cooler.
Let’s back up a little.
In the past, and still so in some parts of the world, a butcher would kill a cow, a pig, a lamb or a chicken in the morning and sell the fresh meat right out of his store. But you had to buy it that day and take it home and cook it or it would go bad.
On a trip I took to the Holy Land several years ago, our guide took us by a small village butcher shop where the large bloody head of a bull lay on the sidewalk in front of the store and sections of fresh meat hung on hooks by the door. The butcher did not have any refrigeration, but would serve the freshly butchered meat daily as needed.
In the mid 1800’s, the invention of the home “ice box” allowed the average citizen to keep food fresh longer.
The “ice box” was a wooden box where you would place a block of ice and it would keep food cool. The ice was purchased from a large icehouse that stored frozen lake or river water cut during winter months and stored for summer use.
Folks in Hartsville were able to do that because we had an icehouse in town.
But the icehouse in Hartsville made its own ice, since our winters were not cold enough to stock a large icehouse with frozen river ice. The ability to made ice, an invention from the late 1800s, made that possible.
While an “ice box” was just a wooden box where you kept ice, a refrigerator was a large metal cabinet that kept food cool using electricity.
The invention of the home refrigerator in 1915 again changed the way we shopped.
Now back to grocery stores.
With the invention of large commercial coolers and freezers, a new type of store came to town — the local Food Locker.
A food locker was a store with a very large freezer that would let people buy frozen beef or other meat to take home to cook for supper.
Or you could rent a small part of the freezer, like a gym locker, and keep your own frozen beef there.
This let people in the country take a cow to the butcher, who would process the animal and wrap up the various cuts of meat in brown butcher paper and place them in your locker. You could go by the store and retrieve the cuts as you needed them.
Why was this necessary?
Because the first refrigerators did not have a freezer compartment, like they do today. That did not come until 1940, when the first refrigerator/freezer was manufactured and sold to the public. And they were so expensive that it took a while for the average family to have one. Also, the freezer portion was very small and had to be defrosted regularly.
Our picture this week is of the old Hartsville Locker and Grocery Company, located on East Main Street in town. The building is still standing today and used as a florist shop.
There were several small groceries in Hartsville that took advantage of the new freezers and coolers and would offer butcher services. They were the beginnings of our modern supermarkets!
Lockers went out of business when more and more rural people got electricity and were able to go to Sears and buy a refrigerator with a freezer. Just a few years later you could buy the newest invention, your own small home freezer!
