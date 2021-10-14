Our subject this month is unusual graves.
Now, you may ask, what makes a grave unusual?
This week we will take the age of the grave as unusual, in that we are writing about the oldest graves in what is now Trousdale County.
Let us go back a few thousand years.
Mankind has had a tendency to bury his dead, as opposed to leaving a body lying around as part of the scenery.
We can be thankful for that, but leaving evidence of his burials is another matter.
In the ancient past, unless you were an Egyptian pharaoh, you probably got little more than a few shovelfuls of dirt to mark your eternal resting place.
In olden Europe, people took to marking graves with a large stone, but not for the reason of remembering where they were buried. It was instead with the intent of keeping them underground and not coming out at night to spook the neighborhood!
That’s right.
Tombstones originated with the purpose of keeping the dead in their graves. It was only later that they began marking the large stones with the names of the interred.
Which leads us to a problem with naming the oldest graves in Trousdale County.
The area’s first inhabitants were Native Americans, who didn’t bother to place tombstones or any special marker on the graves of their family members.
One group of Native Americans were a group known as the “Mound Builders.”
Contrary to what most people believe, the mounds they built were not burial mounds, but ceremonial mounds — large piles of earth to elevate the homes of the chief or to hold a special building, as in a religious temple.
There were some burial mounds, but they were smaller and scattered here and there.
When the first European settlers arrived here in Middle Tennessee in the late 1700s, they didn’t bother to find the closest cemetery and to order a marble tombstone to mark the place.
When the pioneers had a death in the family, they simply took the deceased and buried them in the backyard.
This was common practice, which is why there are over 240 known graveyards in Trousdale County.
And we can presume that there are more, because many of those early graveyards didn’t have stone markers.
If you do find an old cemetery on your property, you may find a tombstone or two and also odd large rocks lying here and there. Those are also graves, just not marked with nice tombstones.
There were no cemeteries for slaves before 1865, but they would be buried at the edge of a white cemetery with fieldstones marking their locations.
One of the oldest graves in our county is that of Samuel Carothers, but all we have is family tradition that he died in 1813 and was buried on the family property.
We wrote last week of the Hart family, who had their own private “burying grounds.” But another old cemetery in the county is the Willow Grove Cemetery, located close to the old Willow Grove Methodist Church.
Mark Rickman, a veteran of the American Revolution, is buried in that small cemetery. The date on his grave is 1805. William Rickman, a relative, was also buried in 1805.
Because past local historians have looked up our county cemeteries and written down dates and locations, we have a pretty good idea of the oldest graves in our county — or at least from the ones that we know about.
Nancy Hart, born in 1792 and buried in 1800, and her brother Moses Hart, born in 1797 and also buried in 1800, are the oldest graves. Both were children of our town’s namesake, James Hart.
The next oldest grave dates from 1801 when Samuel Rankin, only one year old, was buried in the Rankin Cemetery, which is another of our oldest burying grounds.
