One way to tell that “spring has sprung” is by the number of wild flowers that seem to just pop up out of the ground and fill the cow pastures and fields in the country.
Right now, you can take a short drive out of town and find acres of pasture immersed in yellows, whites and blues from the variety of native wild flowers blooming.
Last week we wrote about one of the earliest flowers to bloom here in Middle Tennessee, the vibrant yellow daffodil.
As soon as the days start to grow longer following the winter solstice, when we have the longest night of the year, the daffodil responds to the change. In mid-winter, it will start to push its way out of the ground.
It is not the only local flower that responds to the longer hours of daylight and warmer temperatures. But unlike the daffodil, which is not native to North America, the iris is native to our land. Well, sort of!
The iris flower can be found in northern climates across the globe, from Siberia to Sweden to North America. It originally grew wild but was quickly transplanted to home gardens for its bright colors.
In fact, the name iris is the Greek word for rainbow!
A type of wild iris is the State Flower of Louisiana, and a different type of wild iris is the State Flower of Michigan.
Which leads us to recall that the State Flower of Tennessee is also the iris. But it is not our State Wildflower, which is the Purple Passionflower, also called the “maypop.”
The state flower of Tennessee is actually a “cultivar” of the wild iris found in Europe and Asia.
But let’s back up some, for there are over 300 species of wild iris.
Taking a wild iris and cultivating it by selecting specimens that are particularly colorful or unique and then crossing it with other specimens, allows the gardener to have a flower that is not found naturally in the wild and found only in gardens.
That flower is a “cultivar.”
Now, look at this number — 30,000. That is the number of iris cultivars!
The State Flower of Tennessee is the iris and it is a cultivar.
If you asked what color is our state flower, you would probably be told it was the “purple iris” but that would be incorrect, as the state has never designated which color. But it is generally accepted that the purple iris is the chosen one.
Why?
It was one of the most popular colors brought by settlers when they came to Tennessee in the early 1800s. It was the one housewives set out in their gardens or at the edge of the yard or that the landed gentry planted in their cut flower gardens beside their fine homes.
The color purple is traditionally associated with royalty and the iris was the inspiration for the “fleur-de-lis” design used by French kings and queens.
No wonder the purple iris was considered a sign of civilization on the frontier.
But the iris can be any color or combination. It can be “bearded” or not. It can grow in garden soil, swampy soil, rocky soil, semi-desert soil or mountainous soil. They just need lots of sun.
To be honest, the iris bulb is almost indestructible.
I have known people to try to divide their iris bed only to be overwhelmed by the number of rhizomes and give up, tossing a handful over the fence. And the next year, the iris that was thrown over the fence was now blooming and thriving!
Just like the daffodil we wrote about last week, the iris has almost become a native wild flower.
You can find them at the edge of abandoned lots, leftovers from a long-ago garden. They can be found on creek banks, washed from their original planting and living happily.
Iris bulbs don’t like to be buried deep in the soil, but can lie almost on top of the ground. They keep their sword-like leaves all year, among the first to appear in the spring and staying all winter.
Don’t cut back those leaves after the blooms die, because the leaves continue to soak up energy from the sun and store it in their bulbs for next year’s blooms.
And don’t set your heart on a red iris. A true red iris has yet to be cultivated!
