Since this is a column devoted to our history and the past in general, we sometimes find ourselves going way back.
This month we will look at the first pioneers in Middle Tennessee and the skills and talents they used to make their homes on what was then known as the frontier.
The very first people to live here were the Native Americans.
We know that they certainly lived by their ability to hunt, fish and survive in an environment full of wild animals and harsh weather extremes.
There are reconstructed Indian villages in the Smokies and at the other end of the state, just outside Memphis. There you can see how Native Americans constructed huts, and how they built fires to keep warm in winter and to cook year round.
But we will keep this series of articles centered on the first white men and their wives and children who began arriving here in the late 1700s.
When a pioneer family moved from the settled communities of the original 13 colonies to the wilds of what would become Tennessee, they traveled light!
When I say light, I mean if they couldn’t carry it on a pack horse or in their arms, they left it behind!
There were no roads until after the building of the old Avery Trace in 1787, and it was pretty rough.
We have stories of pioneer families traveling on foot from Virginia to the banks of the Cumberland River, with every member of the family carrying something useful.
The father would lead the way, often with his musket in his arms prepared to meet hostile Indians or wild beasts. Mother would be next, leading a pack horse with supplies. Children would follow, each with a bundle on their backs or leading a milk cow, an ox or small pig. One of the older girls might carry the baby of the family as the oldest boy in the group brought up the rear, with the family dogs running hither and yon.
Now when the site of their future home was reached, the first job at hand was to set up camp.
A “lean to” shelter of some type was constructed, a bit of land cleared and a corn crop planted. If they wanted to survive, they needed food for themselves and their animals!
Then after observing where the sun rose and set, how close the creek or spring lay, and making sure there was no danger from a rain-soaked creek or backwater, the man picked a site for his cabin and began to build his home.
With just the few tools he carried with him, he was ready to go.
With a single-bit axe a man could cut down a tree, chop off its branches, square its sides and cut the notches on the ends to hold the logs in place when he stacked them for the cabin.
If he were lucky enough, he might have more specialized axes to make the job easier. He might use a felling axe for cutting down trees, a broad axe for squaring the sides, and an adze for smoothing the sides.
He could use his single-bit axe to cut the doorway, or use a cross-cut saw, another tool that was rare and valuable on the frontier.
An auger was used to drill the holes necessary for making the hinges for his door, or making the holes for the pegs he would use to make his furniture or put his roof beams together.
A froe was used to split the wood needed for the shingles on the roof.
An early log cabin wouldn’t have windows. They didn’t have glass on the frontier for windows anyway.
The floor of the cabin might be dirt or puncheon, which was made of logs split in half and laid side by side.
The fireplace could also be made of logs, cut short and stacked up with mud smeared thick on the inside and between. They could always be in danger of catching on fire themselves!
Or a rock hammer could be used to break up field stone and then stack it for a chimney.
Not that it was as simple as it sounds! A smart fellow also knew which trees made good logs and which didn’t. He knew what rocks could be broken into shape and which would only bust into pieces when hit with the hammer!
But that was just the beginning. A house also needs furniture, as we will see next week.
