As part of our recognition of Black History Month, we have been following the adventures of John McCline, who was born a slave on the old Clover Bottom farm in Donelson.
Both John and the farm have a Hartsville connection, which we will get to next week.
But, first, we have a war to deal with.
John was around 12 years of age when a troop of Union soldiers passed by the Clover Bottom mansion. One of the men in blue invited “Johnny” to join them.
In so doing, he accepted his freedom from slavery and left his past behind, eagerly hopping on to a wagon of the 13th Michigan Infantry.
He readily took to camp life, helping the army with small tasks and, as we saw last week, was given the uniform of a Yankee soldier.
With the uniform came a real job and John was assigned to a wagon and its team of six mules — Kitty, Tuff, Pete, Rhoda, Jimmie and Jenny.
His limited experience with mules on the farm helped him take to the job, and he was soon helping drive the huge wagons that followed the army, carrying everything from food to ammunition.
In his book on his experiences, John said, “Although we had one of those long black whips, we never had occasion to use it with anywhere the violence as was the case with other teamsters.”
It didn’t take long for John to witness the war first-hand.
The 13th Michigan traveled to Murfreesboro.
Arriving there one day after that famous battle, he wrote, “I had seen very few dead men in my lifetime…of all the horrors that ever greeted a boy’s eyes, here were the worst of them…thousands of soldiers, killed where they stood.”
Because the railroad lines had been damaged, he and the other thirteen teams of drovers were immediately sent to Nashville to pick up fresh supplies for the army.
For the next year, that is what John did as the army took part in the fighting at Shiloh, Lookout Mountain and Chattanooga.
It was after the fighting at Chattanooga that John was walking through the deserted Rebel camp and found something that would have a profound effect on his future.
“I was kicking the leaves and stones about and found an old blue back spelling book and a letter,” he wrote. “As I could not read either, I carried them to Larkin (the camp cook and friend), who read the letter to me.”
But, more interesting than the letter was the spelling book.
“During our two weeks stay there Larkin taught me the alphabet so I could say it by heart, forward and backward,” John wrote.
In no time at all, he was reading one-syllable words and making progress. A whole new world was opening up to him.
From there, they marched to the siege in Atlanta, where the men met up with Gen. William Sherman and then took part in his famous march to the sea. By now, he was being paid, $8 a month.
A change in job assignments took John away from his mule team and put him to the task of setting up and taking down the tents of the regiment’s officers, a job he would hold until the end of the war. Keeping the officers supplied with firewood and fresh water and looking after their horses allowed him to form a close friendship with the men in the Michigan command.
But, at age fifteen, he had no interest in joining in the fighting, telling a co-worker, “I don’t want to be a soldier if I have to kill people.”
While with Gen. Sherman, John saw his way through the war, the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the surrender at Appomattox Courthouse.
At the end of the war, John admitted to one thing he wanted to see, and it would be his last vivid impression of the war.
Though never a soldier in the fighting sense, John was handed a rifle and allowed to march with the other men in the grand review for the new president, in Washington, D.C.
“Although I was but a boy, not over fifteen years old, they allowed me to march with the Company,” John wrote. “My one idea at the time was to see the President, and here my ambition was realized. President (Lyndon) Johnson was a small, clean shaven man, with a large head and bushy hair.”
The regiment was now sent to St. Louis, by way of Louisville and Cincinnati, and then, in groups, traveled back to their homes in Michigan.
But, with no real home of his own, what would become of young John?
