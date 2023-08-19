Newton Whitfield McConnell was born in Tennessee, educated in Pennsylvania and moved to Hartsville to take the job as principal of the old Female Academy in 1859.
He quit that job to serve in the Confederate Army. He was captured by Union soldiers while attempting to visit his family in Hartsville and spent two years in a northern prisoner of war camp.
Returning to town at the end of the war, he continued as the school’s principal, but he also studies for the law and resigns a second time to open a law practice in Hartsville.
In 1872, McConnell was elected to the Tennessee Senate.
Last week, we saw that he was the leader in the vote to have the state fund public education and personally advocated for equal funding for both the state’s white and black students. He was successful in that endeavor.
However, that wasn’t the only progressive law that he advocated.
Having been a prisoner during the war and seeing first-hand the brutal conditions that county jails and federal prisons often had, he began the movement to make changes.
McConnell introduced a bill stating, “… the erection of safe and comfortable prisons, and the inspection of prisons, and the humane treatment of prisoners shall be provided for,” and that, “… no prison without heat, light, ventilation and sewerage, can be comfortable or healthful.”
His bill passed and became a law.
McConnell was definitely a man ahead of his time.
After serving in the state senate, he ran for and was elected judge of the fifth judicial circuit in 1876.
Then, another problem arose.
Small towns had a long and troubled history with beer and whiskey sales. Every town and city had saloons, and with them, there were problems associated with heavy drinking, such as fights, public drunkenness, gambling and even murders.
A unique law had been passed earlier that prevented a saloon, or any business that sold liquor, from being within four miles of an institution of learning, if that town or city was unincorporated. It was an odd law, but the result was that small towns could make changes in their management and dis-incorporate as an effort to clean up their streets and close their saloons down.
As judge of the fifth judicial circuit, McConnell had jurisdiction over Trousdale, Macon, Clay, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, White and DeKalb counties.
If we recall from our first article on McConnell, at an early age, his father swore him to abstinence from alcohol. It follows that, as a judge, McConnell encouraged the people in the counties he administrated to make use of the Four-Mile Law to rid their communities of saloons and places that sold liquor.
Small town sheriffs saw the law as a way to make their jobs easier and were in full support of the change.
It wasn’t long before McConnell was able to say, “There was not an incorporated town in my circuit.”
But, that also made a lot of enemies.
When it came time for McConnell to face re-election, the liquor people were hot and heavy to see him defeated.
An opponent for his job was found, and although it was not common for a candidate to speak and campaign for the job of judicial judge, the two men did just that.
As McConnell wrote in his auto-biography, “It was very hot; we were both Democrats; and there was no issue to discuss…” … except, of course, the sale of whiskey.
He wrote, “The campaign became as warm as the weather. The excitement was very high. I defied the liquor element and appealed to the law and order element.”
His adversary, however, “… had the united support of the liquor sellers and their lawless associates.”
When the votes were counted, McConnell got 8,046 votes to his opponent getting 5,895. McConnell carried every county except one.
As a side note, the result of the Four-Mile Law was that only large cities, such as Nashville, had liquor sales. The public liked not having open bars and whiskey sales. That, in turn, led to other laws and led to counties being dry or wet up until recent years. It also led to a marked increase in moonshining and bootlegging.
