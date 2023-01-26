Our look at some interesting people in Trousdale County takes a turn this week to look at a family with an unusual last name and a history just as unique.
We start with Frank Wilson Lovelady, who was born in 1892 in the area around the Green Grove community, which lies on the edge of Trousdale and Macon counties.
Lovelady is a unique name, but Frank was related to half the people in the area, including the Carr family, the Story family, the Kerley family, the Marshall family and more.
Frank’s ancestry can be traced back to England in the 1600s, with his ancestors arriving here by 1728 when William M. Lovelady was born in North Carolina. Frank’s father, Harve Judson Lovelady was born in Macon County in 1855.
Frank married Hester Story. Her father was Elisha “Dick” Story, and the Story Town community can trace its name to Elisha and his family. Elisha’s father was William Booker Story, known as “Judge” Story. William was married to Mary Kerley, also of Macon County.
Mary Kerley was sister to King Kerley. King was his given name, not a nickname.
King Kerley’s name may be familiar as he was the first elected sheriff of Macon County, serving first in 1842 (soon after that county was organized).
But, back to Frank Lovelady … Frank had a brother whose name was Graves Lovelady. Graves died young when he and the family were cutting down trees and one fell on him. The family still has a memorial document that reads, “Graves Lovelady, Born Sept. 23, 1894, Died Feb. 11, 1909, Age 14 years, 4 months, 19 days.”
Frank and Hester had three children and lived in a log cabin. The cabin was hand hewn and later covered with weatherboarding. It is also unique in that it is still standing and is being kept up by the heirs of the estate, with plans to do some restoration work.
We have been to see it and look forward to doing an article about it when the restoration is complete.
Carl, Jack and Josephine Lovelady were Frank and Hester’s children.
We have written about Jack in an earlier article on World War II.
Jack graduated from Trousdale County High School in 1941 and entered the service in 1942.
In the military, he was stationed in Kingsville, Texas, and was receiving training as an airplane mechanic. As a member of a ground crew for the planes, he had the opportunity to go along on training flights if there was room.
Jack loved flying and frequently took such flights.
On Feb. 13, 1945, Jack jumped at the chance to take another flight and joined a crew as they set out over the Gulf of Mexico. When evening came, the plane had not returned, and attempts to contact the plane by radio were unsuccessful.
The family was notified that Jack was missing, and despite search parties, the plane and its crew were never found.
Hester Lovelady passed away in 1965 and Frank in 1972.
That left Carl and Josephine, neither of whom ever married.
The old log cabin had been added on to over the years and was heated by fireplaces. It never had running water or indoor plumbing, but it did have the luxury of a cast-iron, wood-burning stove.
Carl and Josephine continued to live in the old home and were used to the simple lifestyle of their childhood — fetching water from a spring, using an outhouse and bathing in a galvanized tub of water every Saturday night.
The house did have electricity when lines were run after World War II, so they had a refrigerator and electric lights, which was a blessing to Josephine since she was a keen reader and loved to sit evenings and read a good book. The family still has a bookshelf of the books she read.
Carl died in 1980, and Josephine lived alone until her own death in 2007. We are glad to say that after Carl’s death, members of Josephine’s church put running water in the cabin and added a small bathroom so that she would be more comfortable in her old age.
As more and more Americans express their desire to live a simple life in a log cabin by a creek, deep in the woods, the Lovelady family lived just that.
