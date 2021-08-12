We turn the corner on Main Street in our look at the buildings of downtown Hartsville and their histories, and begin to travel up River Street.
River Street was one of the original streets first laid out by James Hart when he developed the west side of Little Goose Creek and began selling lots. The other street was, of course, Main Street.
When teams of oxen found the steep grade on River Street was too hard to pull, a less extreme road was cut to bypass that hill — our present-day Church Street.
River Street created a corner lot where it touches on Main Street and that location was considered prime real estate.
As might be expected, considering the fact that people rode horses in 1800 when Hartsville was being developed, the corner lot of Main Street and River Street was used by a blacksmith, Thomas Baskerville.
Livery stables and blacksmith shops were usually located at the edge of towns and we were no exception.
Hartsville didn’t grow much until well after the Civil War and by the late 1800s, Main Street was full of business houses. The corner lot where Main and River Streets meet then housed a dry goods store. If you continued east down Main Street, there were two buggy and harness shops. If you continued up River Street, there were houses.
Four bad fires within five years destroyed both sides of Main Street and even up River Street for a block.
But as the town recovered and the courthouse was rebuilt at its present site, River Street saw all new construction as well.
A map from 1908 shows a large buggy and harness shop at the corner of Main and River Streets.
Just up the block was the grocery business of F.M. Winn. Winn was one of the merchants who lost his business in the 1904 fire and who decided to rebuild in a different location. He was also in charge of the construction of the new courthouse, so he knew a good location when he saw one.
Winn also had one of the first soda fountains in town.
However in 1910 F.M. Winn sold his business, packed his family and moved to California — a few years ahead of Jed Clampett and his crew.
Purchased by a man named Wade, the grocery store and fountain burned in 1921, leaving a vacant lot. But it would not be vacant for long.
The Hartsville Masonic Lodge was outgrowing its rooms above the old Methodist church on Church Street, and the members purchased the far end of the lot and began construction of a large, two-story building.
The building would have the lodge upstairs, along with office space, and two business sites downstairs that the lodge could rent out for income.
The buggy enterprise went out of business and the corner saw new construction as well. The owner of the lot built two storefronts and used them as rental property.
It would be a long list to include every business that has rented the storefronts from the corner to the end of the block on River Street.
The various businesses have included groceries, restaurants, dry goods stores, gift shops, furniture stores, a wallpaper and paint store, an antique store, a dentist office, a quilt shop, a TV repair shop and more.
The two storefronts on the corner were remodeled into one, larger store building and was Melvin White’s grocery store when I moved here in the late 1960s.
A few years later it was a restaurant and that seems to be its destiny, as it has seen several eating establishments come and go.
Today, after extensive remodeling and updating, it is the Hartsville Taco Company!
The restaurant is as trendy and modern as any such dining place in Nashville and is a popular place to eat.
Pay attention to the wall on the Main Street side of the restaurant, as there are plans for a large mural to go there with the word “Hartsville” in large letters and scenes of the town and county surrounding it. More on that later…
From blacksmiths to buggies to groceries to restaurants, the River Street block is yet another example of a vibrant, changing and growing town!
NOTE: The Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. at the County Archives building. Our speaker is documentary filmmaker Barry Hiett, who interviews and films for NCTC. All meetings are open to the public.
