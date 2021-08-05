We continue to look at the histories of the buildings that line the main streets of Hartsville. This week we look at the property that holds our county’s Justice Center!
If any acre of ground in the city holds a more diversified history, it would be news to me!
Going back to the early days — as in the late 1700s — this was the edge of the old town of Hartsville.
We don’t know when James Hart laid out his town, but he was building an inn and a racetrack by 1804. The town of “Hartsville” received a post office in 1807 and in 1817, Hartsville was recognized as an established Tennessee town.
When Hart laid out his streets and building lots — real estate development has a long history here — one of the first families to move across Little Goose Creek and build a house was the Towson family.
Pronounced with a long ‘o’ as in the word toe, the Towson family was wealthy and owned a general store. They owned land on both sides of the creek and we have an old tintype photo of their first home in Hartsville. It stood just about where the Justice Center is today.
We feature that old picture in our photo history of the county sold by the Historical Society and available at either of our town’s banks.
In the years following, the Towson home was either torn down or burned. The lot next shows up on a map from 1893 as the location of the Day and Allen Livery Stable.
A livery stable was where a person could rent a horse or a horse and buggy for the day, or park their own horse and buggy for the day. A livery stable kept a large barn and stalls with horses of every type and description — much like a rental car lot would today.
Please note that the mixture of hay and oil-burning lanterns made livery stables vulnerable to fire!
It was a fire in the Day and Allen Livery Stable that spread to the buildings to each side and burned everything close by to the ground in 1887. The livery stable lost 25 horses, plus a number of buggies.
The heat from the fire caused the wooden bridge across Little Goose Creek to catch fire.
The livery stable was rebuilt, but the danger of fires didn’t go away. In August 1904, the livery stable caught fire again and this time all of our downtown perished in the fire — both sides of the street and even running up River Street.
But a town needed a livery stable and city maps from 1913 show that a new such establishment stood on the same spot.
Its days were numbered. Not by fire this time, but by the invention of the horseless carriage!
By 1920, the livery stable had been converted to a “garage” and “filling station.” What may have been Hartsville’s first gas station stood where 100 years of horses and mules had been kept, watered, fed and corralled.
The early garage was later torn down and a modern concrete block-and-brick building erected. For years it was a Ford dealership, as well as an automobile repair shop. The dealership also sold Ford tractors. That was in the 1940s and 50s.
The large building was well built and saw a second life when it was used by Oakley Mungle as a feed store. When most of Trousdale County was still farmland and most of its residents were farmers, a feed store was a happening place. You could buy feed for your chickens, horses, cattle, goats, geese — or even your dog and cat.
After Mungle, the building saw new life when it was purchased by the
Macon-Trousdale Farmer’s Co-operative, or “Co-op.”
Most residents of Hartsville can recall when the Co-op occupied the building.
When the Co-op moved to the former Rickman Ford Dealership building on McMurry Blvd. (also used by Modern Builder’s Supply), the vacant building was purchased by the Trousdale County government with an eye for future needs. Especially when most of the Trousdale County Jail’s parking lot was actually on the Co-op property.
Much-needed improvements in the county judicial offices and courtrooms led the county to remodel the old, but stout, building into our modern Justice Center.
From homes to horses to cars to tractors to chicken feed to court proceedings. My, what a history!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.