Our articles on local gas stations has led several people to give me some information, and I am writing it all down and putting it into our county archives.
One person who has helped is Paula Carman Mutz, who recently posted on Facebook a photo of her late father, Paul Carman, and commented on his days owning a gas station up on Highway 25 as it runs through town.
I asked her for some information and she told me that he bought the station from Larry Speck in 1961 and would go on to run it till the late 1970s. It was torn down in the 1980s and the spot is now vacant, sitting between McDonald’s and Wilson Bank & Trust.
Paul would later manage the local water treatment plant.
Paula asked her mother for some memories and she gave her the names of some of the young men who worked for Paul at the station. They were Larry “Junior” Moore, Robert “Bubba” Reed, Barry Moore, Chester Mungle and Jackie Durham. Paula suggested I call Larry and ask him some questions about the station.
And she was right! Larry was able to give me some great info on what it was like to work at a small town gas station back in the 1960s, back when you knew everybody in town and it was common for someone to pull up to the pump and say, “Give me a dollar’s worth!”
Larry told me that he started working for Paul Carman, who was a relative, when he was a freshman in high school.
Larry said that he would finish his classes around 1 p.m. and walk up to the station from the school and then work until eight at night. It didn’t interfere with his schoolwork, because things were fairly slow after dark and he was able to do his homework between customers.
He laughed when he talked about how Hartsville was a small town and he knew almost everybody.
Times were simpler and regular customers would tell him to “charge it” to their account!
Remember, this was back when it was unheard of for a person to pump their own gas!
Larry would pump gas, wash the windshield and could check the oil or air pressure in the tires if needed!
Paul and Larry would work together till evening and then Paul left Larry in charge till closing, trusting him to run things. On weekends the two would switch around with one taking Saturday and the other taking Sunday, and then doing the opposite the next weekend.
But gas wasn’t the only thing the station sold!
Every week, Paul would go to an ice plant in Gallatin and load up with huge blocks of ice and bring them back to a large freezer at the station. Then they would sell blocks of ice to people.
This was before ice machines that could make ice in convenient little cubes and pack them in plastic bags.
Larry said that the ice was frozen with marks at regular places to make it easier to chip off a set amount using an ice pick. He thinks the sections were 15 pounds each.
In summer the ice sold especially well to farmers who needed it for their crews working in the tobacco fields, but it was also handy for construction crews and people going fishing or camping. People would drop the huge chunks into their coolers.
Every summer, Paul Carman would also buy a truckload of Florida watermelons and sell them from the station.
They also sold fishing bait and some fishing equipment, and that led to them opening the station at 5 a.m. during the summer months! The fish are biting at dawn, you know!
As can be imagined, Larry recalled the many local men who would visit the station and sit and chat, passing away a slow afternoon, or talking about politics, farming and (of course) the local football team.
The gas station only had one bay and they didn’t do any auto repair, but they would sell you a new set of tires and mount them for you, or change your oil, fix a flat or install a new battery. Larry also recalled that they would put studs into a tire for winter driving, a practice that is no longer legal.
Larry enjoyed being a “gas jockey.” He waited on his friends and neighbors, learned to be responsible, saved his money and eventually purchased his first car. He worked a few years after high school then left for a factory job in Gallatin, where he lives today. We thank him for sharing his memories!
