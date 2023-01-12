This month, we are looking at some interesting people from our past.
Last week, we met a man who was handy with a pocket knife. This week, we meet a lady who was pretty handy around the farm and with a crochet needle.
In February of 1980, the Nashville Tennessean ran an article on Daisy Robertson of Trousdale County. The article was written by Martha Highers, a correspondent with that paper for several years.
Miss Daisy — as most people referred to her — was 87 when she was interviewed, and, she proudly pointed out to Highers that she had lived and worked on the family farm for more than 80 of those years.
“I used to do everything that could be done on the farm, except plow,” Robertson said.
She was not exaggerating.
In her own words, “I was born and lived on the same farm until I was over 80 years old. I went to a little country school, but never did go to high school or college. We had our garden and canned, and put up out of that. Of course, some things we had to buy out of the store, sugar, coffee, flour and meal.”
As she told the reporter, the family raised cows, sheep, hogs, turkeys and chickens. After her parents and a brother died, Daisy was left on the farm with a younger sister, Nanny.
Daisy said that she and Nanny did everything on the farm that her father and brother had done.
“We had to pack in stove wood, and I have had to chop it too … that’s hard work.”
That was in addition to feeding the livestock each day, collecting eggs from the hen house, working in the garden, putting up food for the winter by canning their produce, cooking and cleaning, and any of the hundred other chores on the farm.
Miss Daisy could doctor either herself or her sister when needed, having learned from her mother how to make catnip tea for colic, and horehound tea for colds.
When asked if she and Nanny were afraid to live alone, she said she wasn’t and explained ... “We had our guns.”
As she related to Martha, Nanny was the marksman and could shoot snakes out of trees while standing on the front porch of the family’s farmhouse in the Providence community.
If there was a bigger problem, she or Nanny would pull on the big outdoor dinner bell until a neighbor would come over to see what all the excitement was about.
The article also noted that Miss Daisy had never traveled further than Nashville.
She said, “I made several trips there … sometimes to the State Fair, but I always wanted to stay at home. I liked home.”
For a few years, Daisy was legally blind due to cataracts in one eye, and wasn’t able to read or sew. But, she still managed to do her outside chores.
Cataract surgery enabled her to read again and to continue to crochet, which — as the article points out — she was rather good at doing.
Having been taught by her mother and a sister to crochet and to tat, which is the art of making lace-like patterns by knotting thread, Miss Daisy would make doilies and pillowcases for her nephews and nieces and their families.
Doilies could be placed under vases to protect an heirloom table or draped on the arm of an upholstered chair to keep the fabric from wearing. And, although doilies are not the fashion statement that they were in the past, we know that such handmade items were treasured by her family and friends.
That year, Miss Daisy told her interviewer, she had made 70 Christmas presents.
“I just like to have something to give to my people and friends, “ she said.
It wasn’t until her younger sister died that Miss Daisy left the farm, having lived there 80 years, and moved in with relatives.
Highers noted that, in her old age, Miss Daisy was staying busy. In addition to her needlework, she had time to read again and had read 93 books in the past year.
We can say this about Miss Daisy ... They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.
