Since schools are out for the summer, we thought that a visit with some of our favorite teachers would make for interesting reading … that is, favorite teachers from the past.
We have written about our public school system before, but a quick review will remind us that before the state required counties to provide free public education, all education was private and paid for by the students’ parents.
In 1839, the Hartsville Male Academy opened for classes. It was followed in 1856 by the Hartsville Female Institute. Both were private schools.
The rural areas around Hartsville had small subscription schools that were usually conducted in church buildings and met for three or four months at a time.
The first public school in Hartsville wasn’t until 1910.
Four years before that, in 1906, Sallie Brooks was born. She would become a teacher and spend her whole life in that endeavor.
Many people reading this article will recall that Miss Sallie taught most of her life at the small school in the Cato community. After the county schools were consolidated in the 1960s, Miss Sallie transferred to the new elementary school on Lock Six Road.
Miss Sallie was proud of her heritage and wrote about her parents and family on several sheets of school notebook paper. The county archives is lucky to have the original copy of her notes.
As, Miss Sallie wrote:
“Jordan Payne Brooks was born June 16, 1872. Jane Woodmore Brooks was born Aug. 15, 1877. They were married Aug. 17, 1899, in Lafayette.
Lloyd Brooks was born Aug. 19, 1900.
They lived in the little house at Pap Brooks for 5 years with Uncle Loon. Then, Uncle Loon married and my father bought a farm from Cicero Gammon in the year 1904. They moved to their new home that year, Nov. 4, 1904.
On Sept. 3, 1906, a little girl was born, Sallie Brooks. Then my father had worked hard with his hands to get his tobacco in to beat the rain. He lacked two loads and he got it in and beat the rain. It rained for a week! He made a big payment on the place.
In January 14, 1910, another little girl was born, Gladys Brooks.
Oh, the weather was up and down, almost zero degrees at times. They moved Mother’s bed by the fireplace to keep her warm and ice froze in a cup by her bed!
Then came the sad time. Brother (Lloyd, who was born deaf) went to the Deaf School in Sept. 1908. My father carried him to Nashville to catch the train and forgot to check his trunk to Knoxville. Brother wrote home he was so dirty, but the little boys shared their clothes with him. My father turned gray headed during that time.
Brother would come home in June and spend the summer. We had all the good food for him. Mother made up for the Deaf School food for him, and Gladys and I did too!
My father worked hard with his hands and livestock and paid for the farm!”
You can feel how proud Miss Sallie and her family were to be able to say that “the farm was paid for.”
The notes tell more, recording her brother’s time at the Deaf School and how he returned to the farm and spent the rest of his life helping his father. Gladys married and moved to Nashville.
Miss Sallie wrote of the deaths of her parents, noting that at her mother’s funeral, more than 400 people attended, and there were 59 flower wreaths and arrangements.
Miss Sallie retired in 1972, having taught a total of 43 years, 39 of those at the Cato School. Having never married, Miss Sallie lived out her life at the family home with her brother and their sister, Gladys, and her husband. None of the family had children.
Former students often visited, as did neighbors.
When Miss Sallie passed away, in 2003, at age 97, her estate passed to friends of the family.
Miss Sallie’s scrapbooks of student photos and newspaper clippings of their accomplishments, as well as her hand written notes, are all now preserved at our county archives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.