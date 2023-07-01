We have spent the last several weeks looking at teachers with the Trousdale County School system, and this week we look at a family of teachers that spans four generations.
Public education in our county only dates back approximately 100 years.
Prior to 1910, education was pretty much a “catch-as-catch-can” enterprise.
Parents took on the responsibility of educating their children, and most of that was showing the boys how to plow and the girls how to cook and sew.
Public education as we know it today did not exist.
We have the recollections of a local man, Edwin Payne, written down in the 1800s and now in our county archives.
Payne noted that his schooling was from subscription schools, which were schools that parents would subscribe to, like one might subscribe to a magazine today. You paid the teacher yourself, and you paid for a session of three months.
Ed Payne noted that, “Before I got old enough to work, I went summer and spring. When I was a plow boy, I went in the fall”
He also mentioned that he began plowing when he was 9 years old.
Hartsville had a private academy for boys and another separate one for girls.
In 1910, the county took over the building used by the Hartsville Female Institute and began the first free, public school in town. A system of small, one-room schools was created for the rural areas … each only going up to the eighth grade, with separate schools for white and black students.
Our lists of the early teachers across the county is long, but if we look at it, we see that some surnames appear multiple times.
For instance, there have been members of the Beasley and Satterfield families teaching for three generations.
However, it is the Martin family that we recognize as having a member of the family teaching for four generations.
Evelyn Sadler took a job in Hartsville in 1944, both teaching in the old Kate Wilson Elementary School and coaching the girls high school basketball team.
It didn’t take long for local World War II veteran John Martin to notice the new, young, attractive lady in town, and he asked her out. The couple married, and when their son, Kenny, arrived, Evelyn gave up her coaching job and stayed home with the baby.
When Kenny began school, Evelyn returned to teaching and ended up teaching 32 years, working with second-graders.
When she retired, Evelyn was happy to have had her oldest granddaughter, Cynthia, in her last class.
In the meantime, Kenny Martin had finished high school, attended Middle Tennessee State University and received a degree in secondary education. He would spend the next 30 years teaching economics, health and general business.
Interesting enough, Kenny would also coach the girls high school basketball team. In his position at the high school, Kenny would have both his daughters — Cynthia and Sylvia — as students.
Kenny’s wife, Dianne, was also a familiar face at the school. She ran the high school cafeteria until she retired. Dianne passed away a few years ago.
That brings us to the third generation of Martins.
Daughter Sylvia, who graduated from TCHS in 2000, attended Tennessee Tech University n Cookeville and majored in education.
Sylvia Martin Tomlinson currently teaches math in our high school.
And, now, there is a fourth generation.
Kenny and Diane Martin’s oldest daughter, Cynthia Martin Arnold, has a daughter. And, if you guessed correctly, you will have guessed that Evelyn Martin’s great-granddaughter, Hanna Arnold, is a teacher.
Hanna attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. There she majored in elementary education. Two weeks ago, Hanna married. Her husband is an education major.
Hanna Arnold Copeland has also just completed her first year of teaching.
It should come as no surprise that she teaches second grade.
