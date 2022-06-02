Our look at the historic races between Andrew Jackson and local horse breeder Jesse Haynie make for dramatic reading.
It is said that in his old age, Jackson was asked about his accomplishments and what, if any, were his failures. He replied that there was only one challenge that he couldn’t overcome … “I never beat Haynie’s Maria.”
Jesse Haynie’s mare, Maria, was never beaten on a Tennessee race track and only lost one race outside of our state, after traveling overnight to a race in South Carolina. It is also said that she never raced again, the loss being too much for her to ever take to the track again.
Despite searching all across this state and even seeking for a more powerful thoroughbred in surrounding states, Andrew Jackson never found a horse to take the crown away from Haynie’s Maria.
Part of the success in Maria’s winning record lies in the mare herself. She was chestnut in color, almost black and stood 15 hands high.
She was ridden by the most successful jockey in the state, Monkey Simon, an African-American man who was small, smart and clever. If he could intimidate another jockey, he would do it.
And, a third part was Maria’s trainer, a man named Green Berry Williams.
Despite the unusual name, Williams was a skilled horseman.
Born in either Virginia or Georgia (accounts vary), he was already a gifted rider of quarter horses as a teen.
Being around horses and riding and subsequently learning how to train them to race led to his moving to Middle Tennessee in 1806.
We don’t have a record of how Williams met his new employer or why he decided to move to what is now Trousdale County, but we do know that he ended up living with the family of Capt. William Alexander of Damascus … separated from Hartsville only by the width of Little Goose Creek.
You may recognize that name as we have mentioned it frequently in this series of articles.
Alexander was a soldier in the American Revolution and received a land grant for his service in that conflict. He may have sold his land grant, because we know that he ended up buying land from Major Thomas Donoho and building a two-story, brick home facing Little Goose Creek and our present-day Little League ball fields.
It was Alexander’s son-in-law, Dr. Redmond Barry, who brought the first thoroughbred racing horse to Middle Tennessee. It was another son-in-law that became the governor of our state when Sam Houston left Tennessee to head to Texas.
The Alexander family was active in the horse-racing scene and were personal friends of Jackson.
In 1806,Williams lived with Alexander and began training horses.
In 1811, he took over the training of Haynie’s beautiful and powerful mare, Maria.
What secrets to training he possessed we don’t know, but he certainly knew what he was doing.
Under William’s training and the riding of Simon, Maria won every race in her first three racing seasons, much to Jackson’s ire.
Maria would race until she was 9 years old before losing that race in South Carolina … quite old for a race horse.
Williams would eventually marry, move to Gallatin and have a family. And, he would continue to train and race horses. Among the winning thoroughbreds that he worked with, besides Maria, were Post Boy, Dragan, Henrietta and Sally Friar.
In Gallatin, Williams lived in a fine brick home that stood for many years until it was purchased, torn down and the land turned into the county fairgrounds.
His obituary in 1871 noted that he was still raising and training race horses up to his death … at age 99.
An article about Andrew Jackson, written after his death, commented that he “… conquered the Indians, defeated Gen. (Edward) Packenham, beat John Quincy Adams and Henry Clay and crushed the National Bank … but, he never beat Haynie’s Maria!”
