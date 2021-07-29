In last week’s article we visited the north side of Main Street, across from our 1905 courthouse. We looked at the first building on that block, the old Citizen’s Bank that presently is the law office of Sharon Linville.
This week we look at the remaining buildings on that block.
Like the other streets in our downtown, every building on this side of the street was destroyed in the huge fire of 1904. Maps of our downtown from 1893 show that back then the block was mainly a vacant lot. The map shows only three small structures: a barbershop, a confectionary shop and a general merchandise store.
This was before the courthouse was moved to its present location. Our original government building was on the block to the left of these three small businesses. To the right, on the next block, was a large livery stable.
The fire consumed both sides of the street and by 1920, maps show that the block was still largely vacant except for the bank building, and next to it a grocery and a dry goods store. In the far right corner was a cobbler. For those unfamiliar with that term, it describes a shoemaker and repairman.
But prosperity continued and maps from 1931 show that the entire block was full of businesses. That map also tells us what businesses were there: the bank, three stores, a restaurant and a gas station.
Unfortunately the map only identifies the type of business, not the name of the store or the owner. That makes it difficult to name the businesses, unless you have a good memory and was here back in 1931.
The Historical Society does have old photos of the downtown. We also have business receipts and old newspapers that show advertisements from some of those stores that help us identify them.
For example, one of the businesses that occupied the building next to the bank was the old Hartsville Hardware, run by Lawrence Thompson. For many years you could walk into the store, hear the creak of old wooden floors and smell the assorted odors of hardware, paint, plumbing supplies, machine oil and more. The store was a place where you could still buy nails by the pound and have them pulled out of a bin using a large magnet, then weighed on a scale and then poured into a paper bag.
Lummie Grant ran a discount goods store in one of the buildings and several restaurants occupied that side of the street.
In this week’s photo we see Gregory’s Café. Another such establishment was Donley’s Café.
We have written about Donley’s Café before. Lloyd Donley took part in the military maneuvers of World War II and met local girl Anna Mungle. He returned to Trousdale County after the war, married Anna and the two ran the restaurant for 25 years, from 1945 to 1970.
I interviewed Anna many years ago and she told me that in 1950, you could buy lunch for 75 cents — meat, vegetables, bread, a drink and a slice of pie!
Earnest “Cat” Gregory ran a barbershop in one of the buildings. The shop was notable for a hand-painted mural that ran across the wall behind the barber chairs. I have sat and had Mr. Gregory cut my hair many times and looked at that mural.
The gas station stood on the corner and burned down before 1970.
Today the lot is the site of our attractive gazebo, placed there through the efforts of Rachel Dalton and others to replace the burned-out debris of the old gas station.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Hartsville was for a short time a place to get married if you were in a hurry. It wasn’t unusual to drive through town and see a couple getting married in that gazebo!
Citizens Bank was originally just one narrow building, but it later expanded to include the next building. Now both are law offices. The old Hartsville Hardware building is now the office of the Department of Human Services.
The barbershop is still there, with its mural intact, and is now run by Linda Marshall.
What had been Donley’s Café is now used by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) as their meeting place. And the former gas station is where the gazebo stands, along with an impressive marble monument to the men and women from Trousdale County who have served in the military.
This has been one busy block for over 100 years!
