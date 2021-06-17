Our look at the historic buildings of downtown Hartsville has introduced us to our courthouse and to the two oldest buildings in town. Now we visit a building with a financial history!
Sitting proudly on the corner of Main Street and Broadway is the former Bank of Hartsville building, with what is probably one of the most distinctive facades of any building in town.
It is not unusual for a bank building to be impressive, but the bank’s first structure was not nearly so distinctive!
If you had lived in Hartsville anytime before the 1880s, you would have had to do your banking in another town. There was not a single bank in the whole of Trousdale County!
There was a bank in Gallatin and local people could leave a deposit with several different merchants in town, who were trustworthy and regularly did business in Sumner County. The merchant would then do your banking for you when he visited Gallatin on his monthly buying trip.
Most people, however, didn’t have enough money to deposit in a bank and if they did, they kept it in a strong box under their bed!
Local businesses all had their own small safes where they put their cash every evening at closing time.
That all changed in 1884 when local businessman H.C. Ellis decided that the town needed a bank. Working with a few other wealthy local men, Ellis chartered the “Wright, Ellis and Company, Bankers.”
Two of the other men in the enterprise were named Wright and a fourth fellow was a Puryear.
Ellis had moved to Hartsville as a young man and rented a room with a local prosperous farmer and businessman named Towson. Mr. and Mrs. Towson had a lovely daughter named Josephine.
In no time at all, Josephine became Mrs. H.C. Ellis.
With his youth and enterprise and the fortunes of his in-laws, Ellis prospered. So much so that every year he gave his wife a pair of diamond earrings!
“Wright, Ellis and Company, Bankers” rented a room in a downtown building, right on Main Street, and began their financial enterprise. It was the first bank on the upper Cumberland.
The bank was immediately successful and, as all banks should do, had a large safe and even had a vault built around it.
Foresight proved to be valuable as in 1900 a fire consumed all of the north side of Main Street. The bank building was reduced to ashes, but the deposits were safe.
Ellis saw the benefit of locating in a better location and constructing his own building — a modern (for the time) brick and stone edifice. The building standing today at the corner of Main Street and Broadway is that bank building.
The new location also saw a new name. It was now the “Bank of Hartsville.”
Ellis and his business partners were indeed wise to construct their new building away from the row of businesses on Main Street because just a few years later, in 1904, another fire burned down every building on Main Street. This time both sides of the street were engulfed in the flames!
With its money and paperwork intact, the bank was quick to lend businessmen and women of Hartsville the money to rebuild their town.
The bank would continue to thrive and never lost money, even during
the Great Depression of the 1930s.
In 1976, a newer and larger building was built further up on Broadway, closer to the new businesses in town and the traffic flow on what is now McMurry Boulevard, or Highway 25. The old bank building was then used as a “branch” bank for the few businesses still in the historic downtown district.
While the Bank of Hartsville survived two world wars, floods and competition from another bank, it did not survive mergers and acquisitions by larger banking concerns. In 2010 the bank closed its doors.
Fortunately the old bank building is still standing and has been remodeled by its current owners so that original features, such as the old pressed tin ceiling, can be seen by peeking through the windows.
It is available for rent should another enterprising young man, like founder H.C. Ellis, decide to start a business. And once again, people could walk through its ornate entrance and enjoy a bit of local history.
