Our October columns have been about local cemeteries and those who are buried within them.
This week we continue to look at some more unusual graves.
Several years ago, while helping clean up overgrown shrubs and picking up trash at the Hartsville Cemetery, I chanced upon a trio of graves that made an impression on me.
Let me start by saying that I often read the inscriptions on old tombstones out of curiosity.
The first grave read, “Nannie Hawkins; Wife of E.L. Freedle; Born Aug. 13, 1878; Died Nov. 16, 1911.”
I counted mentally and saw that she was relatively young, being age 33 when she passed away.
Beside her was this grave, “Edgar L. Freedle; Born Nov. 25, 1870; Married Jan. 31, 1907; Died, June 4, 1912.”
The couple had only been married four years when she died, and he had died the following year.
But it was the third grave that left the biggest impression on me: “James E. Freedle; Born Nov. 1, 1911; Died July 25, 1912.”
I put the numbers and dates together and realized the wife of Mr. Freedle had died only 15 days after giving birth to their son, probably from the effects of a difficult childbirth.
Sad enough that Mr. Freedle himself died seven months after his wife, but their child died a month after his father!
There was more, this inscription was on their son’s tombstone: “A link that binds us to heaven.”
If, like me, you take occasion to walk through any old cemetery and notice the names and dates and inscriptions, you will see that many of our ancestors died young and there are lots of graves of children in cemeteries, as this was before medical science was able to develop lifesaving vaccines and medicines.
Another interesting cemetery is the old Hager Cemetery, named for the family that donated the land for the burial location. It is the first cemetery in the county established exclusively for our Black population and was created after the end of the Civil War.
Not surprisingly, many of the first people buried there were born into slavery and were able to enjoy the freedom given to them by the Emancipation Proclamation.
One of those graves is that of Bettie Burnley Adams, who died in 1940 at the advanced age of 86. She was born in 1854 and spent the first eight years of her life in slavery.
We know more about her life than her tombstone reads, because our county archives also collects obituaries and keeps them on file.
It also happens that local historian, the late Bailey Hall, also wrote about Bettie: “Before the year 1862 had passed, her mother had gone to her reward and her father, Ben Tally, had enlisted in the Union Army… she and her brothers and sisters were left in the care of an Aunt on the Ward plantation at Cedar Bluff… A short while before the Battle of Murfreesboro, her father was with a detachment of Union soldiers near the Ward plantation… and he persuaded his sympathetic captain to allow him to visit his children. Fellow soldiers helped him force the release of his family.
Thus, at the age of eight years, Betty Tally was snatched from the clutches of slavery and carried to Lebanon in an ox wagon. In 1865, she stood on the streets of Lebanon and listened to the older people discuss the assassination of President Lincoln.”
What a fascinating story!
Bailey Hall went on to say that in 1877, Bettie married Steven Alexander Burnley and the couple had nine children!
After Steven’s death she married again to John Adams and at her death, left to mourn were four surviving children, 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Walking through an old burial ground and reading the individual tombstones is like looking at a library of lives, each with its own story.
Like the old Hartsville Cemetery, the Hager Cemetery depends on the dedication of a few hard-working people to maintain the grounds and keep the cemetery looking nice.
Both cemeteries need regular donations of money to pay for maintenance and we encourage people to help. If an old cemetery is on your land, please see to it and keep it in repair. I promise you will find it rewarding in its own unique way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.