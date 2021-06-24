As we continue our look at the history of our downtown, we turn our attention to the largest of Hartsville’s historic buildings: the old Rankin Hotel.
Our history of providing for travelers goes back to James Hart, founder of his namesake town, who built an inn way back in 1800. We know very little about this log structure, except that is said to have stood at the corner of Main Street and Broadway.
We also know that Andrew Jackson attended a ball given in his honor at that hotel. The year for Andy’s visit was 1828 — the same year he was elected President of the United States!
Over the years, other hotels have stood in town.
We have the names of several, gleamed from old advertisements in the Nashville newspapers. They include the Allen House, the Cullum House, the Carr House and the Equitable Hotel.
Each of these succumbed to fires or was torn down for newer buildings and businesses.
As a trade town — a place where rural folks came to do their trading or what we today call “shopping’ — Hartsville needed a nice hotel. There would also be traveling salesmen and annual visits by tobacco buyers.
But the two fires of 1900 and 1904 had left us without any place to stay, unless a person was to board for the night in a private home.
Then in 1907, prosperous local farmer John Rankin decided to take advantage of the situation and began construction of a large brick and stonework hotel. Which he promptly named in his honor, the Rankin House.
An article from the Nashville Banner from Feb. 20, 1908, announced the new hotel’s opening — and a fancy affair it was!
“The new $25,000 hotel just completed at Hartsville will be formally opened Monday night, February 24, by a grand ball and supper, given by the young men of Hartsville and vicinity. A fine band from Nashville has been engaged for the occasion… the hotel has a large hall on the second floor, built for the accommodation of theatrical companies which may desire to visit the town, and this room will be used as the dance hall. The supper, which will be first-class in every respect, will be in the large dining-room. It is expected a large crowd will be present on this occasion…”
Later that same year, an ad in a Nashville paper says, “Just opened, everything new, free sample room, hot and cold sulphur baths, private dining room, porter to meet every train, good service. Rates $2 per day. A.M. Lynch, proprietor.”
The hotel was lit with acetylene lights, as Hartsville would not get electricity until 1917.
The “sample room” mentioned in the ad was a room set aside for all of the traveling salesmen to display samples of the goods they would be selling.
When it was built, the front of the building, notable for the large limestone blocks in the foundation, also offered two storefronts. They were rented out over the years to different businesses, including a drugstore and a restaurant.
The hotel did good business and was regularly the scene of banquets and special balls and entertainment. But all good things come to an end.
The improvement of roads after World War II meant more people were able to drive to a destination and then back home all in the same day. That put an end to the traveling salesmen and tobacco buyers, who preferred to stay in the air-conditioned hotels of larger towns.
The hotel went through several owners and became a residential hotel, like a boarding house.
The ballroom and restaurant were converted into a theatre after the town’s first movie house burned. The theatre was later changed into a church, with several different congregations using the building.
For the last year or so, the original hotel has stood vacant and sad looking. Some windows were boarded up and the owners of the property put it up for sale.
Now, the good news! Local residents Derek and Jill Vance, who own the SaGrace Flower Shop, have just purchased the old structure. And they plan to restore it to its original 1908 look!
A lot of sweat equity will be put into the old hotel, as a new roof is on the list of repairs. But youth and self-confidence will prevail and we will soon see a changed Main Street that we can all be proud of.
