We continue with our look at the history of grocery stores in Trousdale County.
There will be few people reading this article who can recall the days before the modern grocery store, way back to the early 1900s.
But if you were to go shopping for what we call “groceries” before the 1920s, you would have had to make several stops because the supermarket didn’t exist.
Each town had an assortment of specialty shops such as the butcher, the baker, the green grocer, the fish market, the cheese store or the dry goods store.
As we have written, locally we had stores that sold food items, but they didn’t sell anything that had to be refrigerated as refrigerators hadn’t been invented yet. If you wanted fried chicken for Sunday dinner, you bought a live chicken and took it home, where you kept a small axe by the back door!
Early produce houses would buy and sell produce, chickens, eggs and even furs and hides!
Most people didn’t have a wheat crop as the hills of Trousdale county better suited to a corn crop, but you could buy flour by the barrel if you wanted bread or biscuits.
We don’t have a business directory from the late 1800s and early 1900s, but we do have copies of old newspapers and we can see ads from some of those early stores that dealt with foodstuffs.
The Historical Society also has a collection of old bills and sales receipts that have been donated to us as people have cleaned out old trucks or attics.
The earliest in our collection is “J. Burkhart, General Merchandise, Staple and Fancy Groceries.” The receipt shows that in May 1905, the account was charged 15 cents for 18 apples.
“J.C. Allan, Dealer in Staple and Fancy Groceries” is the next oldest in our collection. It is dated 1910 and shows that the person’s account was paid off with a payment of $2.25.
Although it will seem strange to us today, most people kept a running account with the different stores in town and would pay them off monthly or even yearly when their tobacco crop sold!
Another receipt from 1910 is “J.L. Story, Choice Family and Fancy Groceries; Fresh Goods; Low Prices; Prompt Delivery.” The account shows a balance of $3.80 and Mrs. J.L. Story wrote across the bottom, “Please remit at once as business has changed, we want to straighten by Christmas.”
Jesse Marshall had a store in 1911. A bill with his name shows that he also offered something besides groceries, “Jesse Marshall; Staple and Fancy Groceries, Hardware.”
A receipt from 1922 is headed with “F.D. Stafford; Staple and Fancy Groceries, Cigars and Tobacco!”
In 1932 we have a receipt from the “Cash Produce Co.; Dealers in Eggs, Poultry, Etc.” The receipt also gives the firm’s phone number as “Phone No. 55,” and shows “13 Doz. Eggs .06” for a total of 78 cents.
A statement from “W. A. Wright” is dated 1934 and shows, “Staple and Fancy Groceries, Cold Drinks, Fruits, Vegetables.”
In 1935 we have a receipt from “Hartsville Ice Co.; Manufacturers of PURE CRYSTAL ICE; BUYERS OF POULTRY, EGGS, HIDES AND WOOL.”
A customer back then would have had a large wooden ice box that held large blocks of ice to keep food cold, or at least cool! Country people would set their milk and butter in their springhouse, where the cool water would delay spoiling during hot weather. In town, folks used the ice boxes and depended on regular deliveries of ice to keep food cool. Refrigerators would come later!
Our last example is from 1935 and has a lengthy impression across the top of the receipt: “The Winchester Store; I.T. LITTLETON, Jr., & BRO.; Wholesale and Retail; GROCERIES, HARDWARE, SALT, FIELD SEEDS, WIRE FENCE, OLIVER CHILLED PLOWS-ENTERPRISE STOVES; HARTSVILLE, TENN.”
The reference to “chilled plows’ ” had to do with the manufacturing process that made the plows less likely to break when they hit a rock in the field while plowing. And Enterprise Stoves were wood-burning stoves!
Now you know why Grandma kept a box of stove wood on the back porch!
