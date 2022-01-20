The Cumberland River is an asset to our county, not only for its scenic beauty, its recreational use and sport fishing, but it was for many years the highway between here and Nashville.
If you lived in Hartsville from the earliest days of settlement, around 1786, to the early 1900s, the river was the way to travel, to ship and receive merchandise. Also it was the way our local tobacco crop was sent to markets all around the world.
We have been writing about the glory days of steamboats, which lasted for over a century.
What was it like to ride on a steam packet, a steamboat that carried both freight and passengers?
We have an account from the spring of 1877 that gives us an idea, written by a member of a group of “pleasure-seekers,” or what we would today call tourists.
People from Nashville would book passage up or down the river just for the enjoyment.
A reporter from the American, a Nashville newspaper, joined a group of around 20 people for just such a cruise. He wrote, “A select party of pleasure-seekers boarded the Julia No. 2, on last Friday evening, for a trip up the Cumberland.”
The Julia No. 2 was owned by the Lovell Line. There were several steamboat lines that ran on the river, the best known being the Ryman Line. We will be writing about that line later. T.A. Lovell, the line’s owner, was also a captain.
Note the name of the boat — this was the second steamboat named ‘The Julia,” with the first one having sunk.
The reporter from the newspaper commented on the countryside, “The scenery along the upper Cumberland is very beautiful…”
He took note of some unusual features of the landscape, “About halfway between Nashville and Hartsville, on the left bank, we saw a large rock looking something like a pack-saddle, called the Devil’s Chair, and on the top of this is a large rock called the Devil’s Tea-table.”
Unfortunately both of these are no longer visible, due to the impounding of the river to create Old Hickory Lake.
The writer continues with this description of a river hazard, “Above Whitley’s Landing is a large rock hanging over the river like a shelf, called the Raftsmen Terror. Years ago, a raftsman in passing here with a large raft, while aiming to pass this bluff, saw he was going to run under it and made for the bow of his boat, when he was drawn under the rock and has never been heard from since.”
Not only did the boats have a risky time on the river, but the men who worked on them did as well.
The boat passed prime “bottom land,” as the reporter explains, “Above Bakerton is the celebrated Irish Bottom, the finest land along the Cumberland, noted for its fine tobacco, hospitable people and beautiful women.”
He then writes, “The most important towns of the Upper Cumberland are Hartsville,
Carthage, Rome, Gainesboro, Celina and Burkesville, all flourishing places.”
In Celina the party of tourists gained an addition.
“At Celina, we had a pleasant addition to our party, Mr. McMillin, the leading member of the Bar at that place.”
It took the boat a week to reach its destination and after going as far up river as Rowena, the boat turned around and began the return trip.
“We reached Rowena Friday morning, and were soon homeward bound at the rate of fifteen miles per hour. During the trip we had dancing, music and cards, and moonlight promenades. Capt. Lovell, who is the oldest steamboatman on the Upper Cumberland, did everything in his power to make the excursion pleasant. A vote of thanks was extended to Capt. Lovell by the members of the excursion. We arrived in Nashville Sunday morning, bringing with us many pleasant memories of the Upper Cumberland.”
The trip down the river was considerably faster, as the boat was going with
the current!
