If you walk to the rear of our county courthouse and stand on the sidewalk facing south, you will see an impressive, two-story brick building with a cut limestone foundation.
Huge picture windows and a bright sign saying “Hartsville Prime Fitness” on the front give the building a contemporary look. But looks can be deceiving — because the building is one of Hartsville’s oldest.
In fact, it was built in 1874!
In last week’s article, part of our look at the history of our downtown buildings, we saw that the lot behind our courthouse was originally part of a fenced-in lot and barn belonging to Jim Andrews. It is likely where he kept the family milk cow and a horse or two.
The local Presbyterian congregation bought the lot in 1852 and built a large brick church.
That original church building had a basement and after Trousdale became a county in 1870, the basement was used for our county offices until the county could save up enough money to build our first courthouse.
Unfortunately, the church caught on fire and burned, taking our county records up in smoke!
But the church was rebuilt in 1874. And our first courthouse was finished in 1876.
The Presbyterian church was an important part of our historic past, especially with its commanding location in town.
There was more to it than that, however. The church had two bells!
One bell was brass and had been originally been used as a ship’s bell on a steam packet on the Cumberland River. It was used as you would expect, to announce services or the start of a revival.
It was also used as an alarm, to notify people of some type of calamity. And that was usually a fire!
Because churches were never locked in the old days, if a fire broke out someone would yell, “Fire.” They would then turn to the first person that showed up and holler, “Go ring the bell down at the church!” That person would run to the Presbyterian church, grab the church bell’s rope and pull for all they were worth!
The second bell was smaller and was used as a part of a funeral service. When a funeral procession passed by, it was rung slowly. Traditionally, it would be rung one time for each year the deceased had lived.
This smaller bell was unique in design in that it only had a clapper on one side, which helped the bell to ring slowly.
At one time the rear of the church lot held a sexton’s office. The sexton was the fellow who did maintenance on the church building. At another time, it was used as a lumber yard.
In the late 1940s, the Presbyterian congregation declined so much in number that they disbanded.
The building was sold to local lawyer Russell Wright, who tore off the original brick entrance and the roof. He then had his construction crew add a second story to the building using the brick from the entrance. Because the church sanctuary had a very high ceiling, they were able to lower the ceiling downstairs and put a complete upper story on the building.
The large, Gothic-design glass windows were removed and used to remodel the old Key Chapel AME church on Stott Street in town, along with the original ornate entrance window and doors.
If you stand by the street side of the building you can still see the outline of those old windows, now filled in with brick. You can also see the 150-year-old rock foundation.
Wright used the new upstairs for his law offices and rented the downstairs to different businesses over the years.
Many people will remember when Mademoiselle Dress Shop was there. More recently it was Flowerland. Today, it is Hartsville Prime Fittness, a popular exercise facility.
Russell also used the salvaged brick to build another small office building on the south side of the building, which over the years has been the office of the Vidette, the law office of Tom Price Thompson, and the printing shop of Roger and Linda Gregory.
Today that building is Hartsville Nutrition, a business that serves healthy and nutritious drinks, teas and fruit blends. I am personally partial to their peach tea!
Like so many other of our downtown structures, this old building has seen a lot of history.
