We have spent the better part of this month discussing the history of our local jail. Since the county is seriously discussing building a new and much larger jail, the topic is of interest.
We have seen that the county’s original jail was located on the hill as you exit town on West Main Street, or what was called Gallatin Pike.
That original two-story brick building had a lower story below street level, as it was built on the side of a steep bank. As we have mentioned, the county has no photos of our first jail. So if you have one stuck in an old photo album, let us borrow it and make a copy.
When we mentioned that we needed a good picture of the jail, which was built after we became a county in 1870, the Historical Society got many responses. Several people, it seems, did have a photo of the jail.
It turns out, however, what people had were photos of them parked or standing in front of the brick jail. But in many cases the photo only shows a corner of the building. Kind of like taking a “selfie,” but not including enough of the background to let anyone know you were standing in front of the Grand Canyon.
Last year, we had a visitor to the Archives who had a good connection to the old jail. It was Ron Cassetty. His grandfather, Reggie Cassetty, was once sheriff of Trousdale County.
Ron wanted to donate a few items to the archives and he also had some pictures of the jail.
As we talked, Ron explained that his family lived in the Providence Community of Trousdale County but was originally from Jackson County.
His grandfather worked for the City of Lebanon and did some farming. He and his wife, Ida, had one son, Ron’s father Ray. Like his father, Ron was also an only child.
Ron pulled out a braided, leather-covered object that I had never seen before but had certainly heard of — a “blackjack.”
This was a true relic of his grandfather’s two terms as a sheriff.
A “blackjack” was used by policemen in the past to immobilize a culprit or suspect of a serious crime, or at least one who was putting up a fight.
One end of a blackjack is a lead weight that is tightly wrapped in leather and the other end is a braided leather handle.
After picking the blackjack up and swinging it against my palm, I had plenty of sympathy for anyone who may have been on the receiving end.
Some blackjacks used powdered lead or sand for the weight, which might have been a little more merciful.
We might point out that using a blackjack today would likely result in a charge of police brutality, but in the past they were widely used. If the first blow to the head or shin or back didn’t stop the criminal, fear of a second blow would often make them give up.
Ron didn’t know if his grandfather ever used the blackjack, but it was part of his basic equipment.
Ron also told me that his grandfather wasn’t particularly interested in running for the job of sheriff, and how he got elected was a story in and of itself.
It seems that in the election for sheriff in 1948, a former sheriff had decided to run again. But he was opposed by a pretty strong opponent.
The former sheriff did a little thinking and decided that if three men ran for the position, the opposition vote would be split in two, giving him an advantage.
This led him to ask Reggie if he would announce and run for sheriff as a favor for a friend.
Reggie did just that, but everyone was surprised when Reggie walked away the winner!
After serving two years as the sheriff and without any major murders, bank robberies or natural catastrophes, Reggie returned to farming.
Ron then reached into his pockets and pulled out several pictures, just what we needed to see!
But true to experience, Ron had lots of pictures of him and his beloved grandfather in front of the jail, beside the entrance to the jail, on the porch of the jail, by the car parked in front of the jail. But no photo of the jail!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.