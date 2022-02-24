As our county grows and businesses locate here, and as more and more people move here, interests in the recreational uses of the Cumberland River are increasing. There is talk of making a canoe trail from the Trey Park area to the river, and we know that people in kayaks are already paddling up and down Big Goose Creek.
There are other ways we can enjoy the river. One that was popular just a few years ago was traveling up the river on a steamboat!
We already know that the first steam-powered boat to travel up river from Nashville and pass through Trousdale County was between 1819, when the first steamboat arrived in Nashville, and 1833, when a steamboat made it all the way to Burnside, Ky.
We have no contemporary records of how the people here responded to seeing the first large steamboat arrive at Hartsville Landing, but in our archives we have this account of the first steamboat to visit a small town on the Roanoke River in Virginia:
“The news had been circulated far and wide that a steamboat would come up… this was the occasion of a general holiday among all classes. Horses and mules were taken from the plow and hitched to all sorts of conveyances, and men, women and children came from all parts of the country, and collected on each side of the river… many of the men and boys climbed into trees in order to be the first to see.”
When the big boat arrived and pulled up to the bank, the event was not without its problems!
“…Just then the whistle began blowing, and the crowd on shore created such a scene as I have never before or since witnessed… women screamed and fainted, and children were frantic…”
But that was nothing compared to when the boat released a blast of built-up steam!
“Most of the crowd thought that the thing had exploded… the small and weak in the crowd along the bank were run over, knocked down… the horses had their nerves strung up… and broke away without driver… upsetting wagons and buggies, tearing down posts and fences and pursued by yelping dogs, left the scene.”
A similar scene may have happened here!
However people got used to the noise of the whistle and the steam, and travel on the big boats became a fun activity.
A Nashville paper ran an ad in 1916 that advertised an “Excursion July 4th to West Point” on the Steamer Jo Horton Fall. Included in the ad was, “Leaves Nashville Wharf Monday 5 p.m., returning Wednesday 7 a.m. Round trip $3.50, including meals and berth. Hartsville band to furnish music. Dancing.”
Memories of such trips inspired our former Hartsville Chamber of Commerce director, Eleanor Ford, to contact the owners of the “Music City Queen” to recreate a trip up the Cumberland.
This was in the late 1990s and the boat only offered short day trips, and certainly no overnight lodging and no “music by the Hartsville band.”
The “Music City Queen” was a modern steamboat and it took people on day tours on the Cumberland River close to Nashville. It was quite an event to get the boat to travel up river this far, and to make it financially profitable Mrs. Ford arranged for several other towns to participate.
Many readers will remember the big boat arriving here and loading people up for a short trip up the river and back. The boat picked up passengers at Hunter’s Point, Carthage and Granville, as well as Hartsville.
One year over 3,500 people took one of the excursions, which lasted from two to four hours and could include meals, depending on the time of the day. The sunset dinner cruise was especially popular.
The boat made the trip up river for several years, but when the company owning the steamboat raised their prices dramatically it was no longer feasible and they have not returned. Although there are many people today who would jump at the chance to travel on a large steamboat and experience river travel.
As a side note, Hartsville has one resident who gets to travel on a steamboat regularly. Former teacher, coach and elementary school principal Ronald Moreland, has enjoyed a second career as the captain of the “General Jackson” steamboat. The boat is tied up at the former Opryland dock and routinely travels up and down the river with meals and entertainment.
My wife and I have had the pleasure to take a cruise on the boat, and Captain Moreland was at the helm!
