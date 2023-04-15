As part of our look at recent donations to the county archives, we look at envelopes and stamps … not just any stamps and not just any envelopes.
Admittedly, mail may be a thing of the past … that is, the mail that the postman delivers and that we amble down to the mailbox to retrieve. Today, if it can be sent digitally, on our smart phones, correspondence is sent, received and answered in a matter of seconds.
But, in the not too distant past, the ability to write a letter and place a stamp on it and then send it across our great nation, was one of the innovations that helped make our country great.
Rural free delivery was instituted in 1896.
Before that, only residents of cities could have their mail delivered to their front door. Rural folks had to go to the nearest post office, usually housed in their country store, to get or send mail.
Small-town businessmen had kept rural free delivery from being passed by Congress, because they feared they would lose business to big mail-order warehouses. Later, in 1913, when the parcel post service was implemented, such mail-order businesses as Sears and Roebuck did indeed take a large share of their customers away from them.
We can see a parallel in the use of computers today to order merchandise and the effect it has had on stores and shopping malls.
But, to back up a little, from 1869-86, Richard Alexander ran a small country store in nearby Castalian Springs. Why that is of interest to us is that, while running his business, Richard kept all of the paperwork associated with his buying and selling of merchandise … and, the family put it all away in a big trunk.
Recently, a descendant of Alexander has been going through that big trunk and found a stack of old envelopes, business statements and order forms dating from the 17 years he was in business.
The old business letters are of interest in several ways.
The first is that they reflect the changes in American society from its agrarian past to today’s modern world. For example, the return addresses on the business envelopes give the manufacturer’s name and the type of merchandise they sold.
For example, in the stack of old envelopes, we see ‘George W. Stockwell and Company of Nashville, dealers in the Improved Tennessee Wagon.’ This was way before the invention of gas-powered trucks.
Another envelope is from the Victory Corn and Feed Mill Company of Springfield, Ohio. Back when you had to grow your own corn and then had to grind it to make the corn meal needed for the woman of the family to make cornbread for your supper, that was a big seller.
From plow points, lead for mixing paint, boots and shoes, carpets, wallpaper, oil cloths, and sewing machines to seed potatoes, cast-iron cooking stoves, patent medicines, parlor organs, horse collars and cures for hog and sheep diseases, the envelopes are a step back in time.
Many of the envelopes have quaint illustrations of their products.
Line drawings of plows, saddles, cow bells, rifles, glassware, and miracle cures for every disease imaginable make the ancient envelopes entertaining.
One envelope in particular had this in bold type, “$1,000 REWARD, For the capture and safe keeping of JONES BENTLY, who killed SAM JOHNSON, in Pike County, Ky., on the 13th of January, 1879. He is six feet high, weighs 160 pounds; black eyes and hair, long nose, long whiskers, and is 22 years old.”
It was an early form of the FBI’s most wanted list.
Also, of interest to a stamp collector in particular are the two and three-cent stamps on the envelopes.
The old stamps are actually valuable.
The Alexander family has passed the large collection of old envelopes to a stamp collector in Sparta, who has used them to make a display for a recent stamp convention. At the convention he won an award for that display.
The display of eight large panels is now set up at our Trousdale County Archives building for the public to enjoy. There, mounted behind protective glass, you can view the old, illustrated envelopes and see the old stamps.
Our county archives are open to the public every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon, and the display will continue for three more weeks.
