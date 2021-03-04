In November 1955 the United States began a long and complicated war in Southeast Asia — the Vietnam War.
The war would drag on until ending in April 1975, almost 50 years ago.
We won’t comment much the politics of the conflict. The goal was to keep communism out of the region and after much loss of life and many millions of dollars spent on the fight, the United States walked away and communism more or less won out.
The Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. is an impressive monument to the men and women who gave their lives in the war. And Trousdale County has two names on the black granite memorial: Ronnie Worley (Martin) and Wayne Burns.
Our community has honored both young men for their sacrifice. The Little League ballpark is named for Martin and the bridge over Little Goose Creek on Broadway is named for Burns.
The family of Ronnie Martin recently contacted the Historical Society. They had a cedar chest that they felt should belong to the Trousdale County Museum and our Archives.
As they explained to the archive officials, after Ronnie’s death in Vietnam, the Marine Corps sent his mother the contents of his footlocker and duffle bags.
His mother, Carrie Martin, carefully unpacked all that remained of her son’s life in the Marines: his fatigues, his dress uniform, his scrapbook of photos, his shoes, his socks, even the sergeant stripes that were on his uniform before he was promoted to Lance Corporal.
Hurting as only a mother can from the loss of a child, Carrie Martin cleaned and folded everything and packed them into a cedar chest, unable to part with these reminders of her first son’s short life.
But there was more.
Carrie added a box of flowers, dried and faded. They were the flowers her son Ronnie had thoughtfully ordered to be delivered to her for Mother’s Day, the second Sunday in May 1968.
Ronnie Martin was killed in combat on April 30, 1968.
Carrie Martin received the flowers after learning of his death. She never threw away the small bouquet of roses.
They were carefully packed away with his uniforms and scrapbook, the photos from his classmates his senior year, a paper he had written in junior high, his letter of acceptance into the Marine Corps and all the documents from the Marines that go to families when a soldier dies in combat.
Also in the chest were the letters he had written home while in the service, from his boot camp days at Parris Island, S.C. to his training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., to his days spent in the jungles of Southeast Asia.
Ronnie Martin’s mother and stepfather passed away years ago, leaving the old cedar chest with his brother, Edwin Martin.
It was Edwin who realized that the chest and all it held were a time capsule of the Vietnam War years and of his brother’s service. And it was Edwin who decided to donate the chest to the Historical Society for preservation.
Edwin Martin passed away a few months after delivering the chest to our County Archives building.
The Archives staff, all volunteers, have carefully removed and listed the items of the chest. They have been replaced in the wooden box, with each item wrapped in archival paper for preservation. The dress uniform has been hung on a hanger for future display alongside the uniforms of other Trousdale veterans of wars and conflicts.
And all the letters that the teenaged Ronnie wrote, from boot camp to the letters that the 21-year-old, battle-weary soldier wrote from his camp in Vietnam, have all been transcribed and placed in a folder.
My articles this month will be highlights from those letters, starting with this short note he wrote from Parris Island,
“I received your letters last nite. I am writing on this bulletin because I am in church… One of my saddest times is at church on Sundays. That’s when I get homesick the most… Out of my Platoon so far we had one to go crazy and try to kill the D. I. and one to split his wrist with a razor blade, that’s how rough it is but, I like it. Please keep this bulletin and I will send some more…”
Ronnie would survive boot camp and looked forward to his wartime service, as we will see next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.