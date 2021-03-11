There was a plaintive song back in the 1960s about a “lonely soldier boy” who just wished for someone to “send me a letter so I won’t be alone.”
All soldiers, sailors and airmen stationed away from home likely expressed the same sentiment.
It was true for Ronnie Martin of Hartsville, when he joined the Marines in the late summer of 1965 following his graduation from Trousdale County High School, He was in boot camp in South Carolina and treasured the letters from his mother and his brother back home.
The Historical Society is fortunate to have the stack of letters that Ronnie wrote back to his family during the hectic years of the Vietnam War. They are letters that reflect hope, fear, anxiety, love and dreams for the future.
But mostly, the letters reflect the feelings of a young man away from home for the first time and about to engage in combat and fight for his life.
In last week’s article, Ronnie commented on how tough training was but that he enjoyed the hard routines of boot camp.
After his time at Parris Island, S.C., Ronnie was sent to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for additional training. By now, he had been in the Marines for a year. There he made friends among the other young men, all of who would be going to the hot jungles of Asia to fight.
In a letter to his brother Edwin, Ronnie spoke of how cheap articles were at the base PX (Post Exchange) and that he had bought an album of music — Roger Miller! He was going to send it to Edwin because, “…most of the guys here are Yankees and they won’t let me play it much!”
In early 1967, Camp Pendleton in California was next and this time the training was more difficult and serious, as Ronnie observed. “The training is rough but maybe it will save my life in Viet Nam. I will be glad to get it over with…Viet Nam is on my mind more than it was when I was home. It’s a serious thing, and I got to get serious if I want to come back. But believe me I am coming back.”
Ten days later, Ronnie wrote home after having spent nine days and nights “in the field.”
He wrote, “…we train all day and all night without any sleep. When we do get some sleep its only five or four hours ‘cause we get up at four o’clock.”
On April 20, 1967, he wrote about his last week of training before being sent overseas, “We trained today in the Viet Cong Village they got out here. They dress up marines like Viet Congs and we go in and kill them, or rather play like it.”
A country boy at heart, even as he was getting ready to go to Vietnam, he asked in his letters about how Edwin’s tobacco crop was doing.
And his mother and brother weren’t the only ones writing to him.
“I got eight letters all together today. Boy was I happy. The guys here think I have got a fan club!”
In his letter of May 1, he had some news of his own, “I had a little bad luck this weekend when I went down to Mexico. I went down with a buddy from Tennessee. To make a long story short we got knocked in the head and they took all our money. I had about sixty-five dollars and he had about fifty.”
In his last letter from California, sent from El Toro, the military airport, he writes, “It sure is lonely. If everybody is like me, they are thinking of home.
“I will be getting home next June. That’s a good time to get home. But anytime is a good time to be home. My 13 months (the time he is to spend overseas) will start when I get aboard that plane in the morning. Tell Pap and Bill I said Hello. Y’all take care of good ole Pap. And take good care of yourselves. I will be O.K. When I get to Viet Nam or Okinawa, whichever comes first, I will send you my new address. Once again, don’t y’all worry about me. I will be O.K. The Bible says if you will take one step toward the Lord, he will take two towards you. I will take that one step.
“Your loving Son and Brother, Ronnie.”
After a short time in Okinawa, he was plunged right into the firestorm of war, as we will see in next week’s article.
