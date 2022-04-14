At one time, everyone in Hartsville either rode a horse to get from one side of town to the other ... or they walked.
Ah, that was the good old days, when you knew your neighbors, could leave your back door unlocked at night and had to watch where you stepped when you walked down the street.
But, despite the obvious problems of keeping the streets of town clean from horse manure, horses have a place in our past and were not only the means of transportation but the source of entertainment.
You see, Hartsville once had a race track and even had its own jockey club.
And, not only did our local race track attract local attention, but a race that took place in Hartsville had all of Tennessee watching ... and one of those entering a horse in the race was a future president of the United States.
Let’s go back to the beginning.
People have raced horses for centuries. It comes as no surprise that the early settlers on the frontier would engage in friendly horse races between each other.
The horses of most men who raced back then were just plow horses or maybe a good-riding horse with some Spanish blood, thanks to the importing of fine Spanish horses from the American Southwest and its early Spanish residents.
All of that changed when a man with Irish ancestry decided to bring a fine English horse to Middle Tennessee. His name was Dr. Redmond Barry, and we need to remember that name, because he is important to our story.
Barry was born in Ireland and studied to be a doctor. He was a surgeon in the British Navy before immigrating to the United States.
In 1802, he moved to Middle Tennessee. What makes his move here important to our story is that he brought with him a fine horse named Grey Medley. What makes the horse special is that the stallion was the first thoroughbred to come west of the Cumberland Mountains ... but he wouldn’t be the last!
A thoroughbred horse is a breed of horse descended from the horses of England that were crossbred with horses from the Middle East. All modern thoroughbred horses descend from three Arabian stallions imported to England.
Dr. Barry’s story is unique. He had lived in North Carolina for several years, studied law and become wealthy.
Realizing the potential that the new state of Tennessee held, he moved to Gallatin in Sumner
County. While traveled here and getting settled down, his lively stallion — Grey Medley — was left in the hands of his trainer and handler, an African-American slave by the name of Altamont. It was Altamont’s job to take his time following Dr. Barry, not wishing to tire the horse or harm him on the rough roads between here and there. Yet, after a year Dr. Barry had seen no sign of his expensive stallion or his slave. Then, after having given the two up for lost, Altamont arrived in Middle Tennessee with the highly-spirited Grey Medley.
Even more surprising is that Altamont handed Dr. Barry $2,000 in cash ... the money the wise slave had earned by hiring Grey Medley out for stud services on the way/ Barry was so impressed with his servant that he granted him his freedom and then hired him to continue to work and train the horse for him. It seems that the horse was difficult to handle, but not for Altamont.
Dr. Barry immediately began offering stud services by Grey Medley, first operating out of the farm of William Donelson, brother of Rachel Donelson Jackson. He then set the horse up at his own 11,000-acre farm in Sumner County.
As we will see, Dr. Redmond Barry would race a horse at the Hartsville Race Track ... but, he has another connection to here.
Dr. Barry met the daughter of Capt. William Alexander, of Hartsville. Jennie was her name and she was so attractive that she was called the Cumberland Beauty.
The marriage was a big social event, and it comes as no surprise that the couple mingled with the rich and powerful of that day and time, including the well-known soldier and future president, Andrew Jackson.
