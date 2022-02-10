In our article last week, we wrote about a side-by-side steamboat race up the Cumberland River from Nashville to Burnside, Ky., and back.
The winning steamboat was piloted by Tom Ryman, Jr.
The name should be familiar to you because it was young Tom’s father, Tom Green Ryman, Sr., who was the man responsible for building a large auditorium in Nashville — The Union Gospel Tabernacle.
Ryman was the founder of the Ryman Line and made his fortune running steam-powered vessels up and down the river. After attending a temperance tent revival conducted by Rev. Sam Jones, he stopped any drinking and gambling on all of his boats.
He also decided that Rev. Jones needed a large auditorium for his revivals. So Ryman spearheaded the effort to raise money for just such a building.
The resulting large brick structure, finished in 1892, was used by a multitude of speakers, opera singers, musical reviews and such in addition to its regular religious programs. The word “Union” in the building’s name was to imply that many different church denominations could use it in union, or together.
After Ryman’s death in 1904 the building was renamed in his honor, becoming the now-legendary Ryman Auditorium.
The large building can seat over 2,000 people, and in 1943 it became the location of the popular radio broadcast “The Grand Ole Opry,” when the radio station’s own studio proved to be too small for the large crowds that wanted to see the show live.
Eventually the Opry moved to new headquarters in Donelson, but the grand old building continues to serve as a popular musical venue, in part due to its outstanding acoustics as well as its treasured history.
Old Captain Tom was a familiar figure to Trousdale County residents since he himself piloted boats up and down the river, and he often stopped and visited in Hartsville.
Articles in the Nashville paper imply that Hartsville businessmen invested in Ryman’s steamship line.
In December 1876, we find this, “In a letter to a gentleman of Hartsville, published in the “Sentinel” of Friday, Capt. Ryman says of the People’s Line: ‘For the information of the stockholders and other shippers at Hartsville and vicinity in regard to the light draught boat, just completed of the People’s Line, I will state that she is an improvement on any light draught boat ever built for the Cumberland river trade.’ ”
The letter to the Hartsville businessman went on to explain that the new boat was 145 feet in length, had accommodation for 40 passengers and drew only 10 inches of water at its deepest place. That was both quite impressive and also practical for the shallow waters of the upper Cumberland.
Ryman also commented on the expense of construction, estimating that the final cost would be $11,500.
The intent of the letter was no doubt to encourage the businessman to invest in a new steamboat line, which here was called the People’s Line.”
Ryman still had his original line, but was starting a line that used outside investors. We imagine that people from here took part in the enterprise.
The heyday of the steamboat was the late 1800s and early 1900s. The arrival of the railroad, however, pulled the rug out from under the steamboat business.
Even Hartsville had its own railroad by 1892.
Railroads were not susceptible to weather and rain, high water and low water, and flooding like river traffic was. A shipment on rail could be sent every day from the station in Hartsville and not have to wait for the twice-weekly steamboat.
Railroads went to great lengths to undercut the cost of shipping to pull it from the steamboats, and did so successfully.
After Tom Ryman, Sr.’s death the business began to suffer, not just from lack of business but from mismanagement as well.
It wasn’t just on the upper Cumberland. This was also a trend on the mighty Mississippi, the Ohio, the Tennessee and the Missouri rivers.
Even so, Tom Ryman, Jr. worked hard to continue the business his father had started.
Then, the unexpected happened. On June 1, 1915, Tom Ryman, Jr. was shot and killed by a passenger on a boat he was piloting up river. And it happened in Trousdale County!
Next week, a murder trial in Hartsville!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.