Our articles this month are on traditional Southern foods.
Last week we discussed the virtues of eating bacon and using bacon grease for seasoning, and we are not through with the hog yet.
This week, we talk about sausage.
We will back up by repeating the fact that in the South, pork is our predominant meat. It has been since the earliest days of the pioneers and continues up to today.
“Why?” you ask.
Hogs were easy to raise and a good return on your dollar.
A young pig can increase its weight 150-fold by its eighth month of age! And they eat anything! Farmers in the old days let their pigs wander fields and forests, fattening up on the many nuts and fallen fruits found there. This was especially true before the Chestnut Blight took out the Chestnut tree, with its copious amounts of nuts littering the forest floor.
While the tastes of people north of the Mason-Dixon Line have come to prefer beef, pork is still the dominant meat of the American South and around the globe, pork is eaten more than beef.
It is thought that pigs were the second animal to be domesticated by man, only after the dog.
Pigs offer variety and pork can be eaten three times a day.
Besides the previously mentioned bacon, you can have sausage for breakfast — either in patties or links! For lunch, pork barbecue is always a good choice as are hot dogs made with pork. And for supper, why not pork roast, pork chops, pork cutlets… The list goes on.
Then there was the ability to store pork in the family larder and not have to go to the store, or to have to kill and dress an animal for every meal.
Pork can be salted down and smoke cured and stored in the family’s smokehouse.
Which leads us back to our discussion of sausage.
The ingredients of your basic breakfast sausage are simple: take several pounds of lean pork, a little salt, some brown sugar, a healthy amount of sage, some black and red pepper and you have your sausage.
The meat is ground up in a heavy iron sausage grinder, usually right there on the kitchen table.
Once the ground-up meat is mixed with the seasonings, it can be preserved in several different ways.
While some folks would stuff the sausage mix into the casings of the pig — or the cleaned-out intestines — you could also stuff it into clean, white cloth sacks.
These would then be placed in the smokehouse and smoked until considered “cured,” and would keep all through the fall and winter.
Just like bacon, it could be used daily for breakfast or for Sundays and other special occasions.
Real pioneers had their own way of keeping sausage.
They would fry it until browned, but not completely cooked. Then they would take the patties and pack then into large earthenware crocks, or large glass jars, until almost full. Next pour hot grease over the top, sealing the meat in. Turn the container over and wait till the meat is cool.
Once cooled, take the sausage to the smokehouse and store it upside down.
When you needed to raid the larder, just flip the jar over, take out what you need and turn it back over. Finish cooking it in a hot skillet and you have your sausage ready for breakfast. It was almost like buying some of that precooked bacon available in the grocery stores today.
Of course, a sausage patty is best with fresh biscuits — something we have written about before.
What is surprising is that a “sausage biscuit” has become a popular item at fast-food restaurants, at least in the South.
A trip to the Northern clime will leave you disappointed. You won’t find the cornbread we wrote about earlier. And they have something called “Canadian Bacon,” which is tasteless and unnatural looking on a plate of scrambled eggs.
Yankees also wouldn’t know what a biscuit was if one was to hit them upside the head!
Yep, part of living in the South is having bacon or sausage on a biscuit for breakfast. And next week we top it off with cream gravy!
