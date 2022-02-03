One day, two prehistoric cavemen were standing down by the river and one of them picked up a rock and threw it in the water. The other fellow noticed, turned to the first fellow and said, “I can throw a rock farther than that!”
Social scientists say that the caveman’s challenge was the beginning of “sports” and that since that day, men have been taunting each other to see who could out-throw, out-jump, outrun, out-climb, and out just about anything else he can think of.
Which leads us to our topic this week: racing steamboats on the Cumberland River!
We don’t know who was the first steamboat captain to brag about how fast his boat could go, or who challenged him to prove it, but we do know that racing steamboats was a real sport. People would line up on the banks of the river to see two steamboats, with smoke pouring out of their huge black smoke stacks, race up and down a river.
We may think that steamboats only raced on the mighty Mississippi River, but even our small (by comparison) Cumberland River saw steamboat captains and their crews sometimes bet a month’s wages on who could reach a destination faster than the other.
In February 1875, the Nashville Union newspaper ran this paragraph: “The Eddyville and the Bransford passed Hartsville early yesterday morning. They were endeavoring to find out which could go to the devil or the head of navigation fastest. The Eddyville was ahead. Of course way-landing business was not half attended to.”
What made a steamboat race more interesting is that each boat had to make its regular stops and load and unload freight and passengers, which is why the newspaper notes, “way-landing business was not half attended to.”
A subsequent article a few days later noted, “They indulge in steamboat racing on the Cumberland — the last one being between the Eddyville and the John S. Bransford, in which the former was passed by the latter, fair and square under way, twice, between Nashville and Hartsville.”
Other people using the river, such as people rafting logs downriver or fishing, were not happy to see such races, as a steamboat trying to win a race might run them over in its effort to get ahead of the other boat.
The most famous race on the upper Cumberland River was between the “Ruben Dunbar” and the “Will Cummins” in 1896.
The Dunbar was piloted by none other than Tom Ryman, Jr. If you recognize the name it is because his father, Tom Ryman, Sr., was the owner of the Ryman Line of steamboats and later the namesake for the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
The two boats were evenly matched in size and power, and despite the fact that steamboat racing had been declared illegal in Tennessee, the two boats set out from Nashville.
The challenge was to see who could get to Burnside, Ky. and back to Nashville in the shortest time — and still make its regularly scheduled stops to load and unload!
Young Tom Ryman, Jr. knew a few tricks to get the most out of his steam boiler. It took a hot boiler and lots of steam to turn the paddlewheel of a steamboat.
Legend has it that he tied down the safety valve of the boiler with a rope and a keg of nails. The safety valve would automatically release steam if the boiler got too hot, preventing the danger of an explosion! But releasing steam would also slow the boat down.
The crew said that the young Ryman had stocked his boat with pitch pine to make for a hotter fire and that he had his men toss great slabs of bacon into the boiler. The grease from the bacon would make for an even hotter fire, as well as a welcome aroma!
People later said that the boiler on the Dunbar was glowing red!
Did it work? Yes, the Dunbar did win the race and Tom Ryman, Jr. would have bragging rights for a long time.
However river officials were not happy — as we said, racing steamboats was illegal — and they suspended his pilot’s license. But it proved to be just for a short time and Ryman was soon back on the river.
Ryman had another connection with Hartsville, as we will see in next week’s article.
