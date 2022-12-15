If you are familiar with the Errol Flynn movie “Robin Hood” from the golden days of old Hollywood, then you know what a poacher is.
In the days of Merry Ole’ England, a poacher was someone who hunted on the king’s land illegally and took the monarch’s wild game … deer, rabbits, boar, etc.
It was punishable by death.
Tennessee has a problem with poachers today.
Except, it is lumber that today’s criminals are poaching.
As we have been writing, in the last two months, on the lumber industry in Middle Tennessee and in Trousdale County, we have noted the money to be made cutting and selling prime hardwood trees.
In the news recently, it has been reported that thieves are poaching on government land and cutting down valuable trees and hauling them off to the sawmill … and even poaching on private lands where the owner is absentee or not keeping an eye on the “back forty.”
No. 1 on the poacher’s list is the reliable white oak tree. And, the reason has to do with our Irish ancestry.
The Irish brought their whisky-distilling skills to Tennessee and Kentucky, and they found that aging the brew in white oak barrels made for a smoother and better drink.
In fact, to be called a “Tennessee Whiskey,” the liquid must be aged in new, charred oak barrels … in Tennessee. That is a Tennessee law.
A white oak tree sells for more than $500 a ton, or a little over $400 per 1,000 board feet.
But, as valuable as the white oak tree is, it has real competition in another two trees, one we will look at this week and the other next week.
What brings in more bucks?
The hardwood kings — the black walnut and the black cherry.
If you are a person who enjoys walking through an antique mall and looking at the various bottles, glassware, patchwork quilts and bits and pieces from the past, then you know that some of the most valuable pieces of furniture from days gone by are made of walnut and cherry.
Found in the Eastern and Southern forests, the cherry tree grows as far north as Nova Scotia in Canada and as far south as Florida, from the Appalachians to East Texas.
The tree is not particularly distinctive in the forest.
You may walk right by one and not recognize it.
The foliage is not remarkable, nothing as distinctive as that of the oak or maple leaf.
It may grow to a height of 80 feet and rarely over two feet in diameter.
Even the fruit of the wild black cherry tree is small … very small.
But, what it lacks in size or edible fruit, it makes up for in the rich color of its wood.
Cherry lumber has a deep, almost red color, and it makes for beautiful furniture.
The first furniture makers on the Tennessee frontier made their bed, their dresser, their tall Jackson Press, and their sugar chest out of cherry.
The wood is hard, with a fine grain, with no big knots like that found in pine trees.
It is stable wood, not prone to splitting or breaking.
It was valued on the frontier, just as it is today.
However, because it was plentiful, it was sometimes cut down and burned when the first settlers cleared the land.
I spoke to an old-timer from Mt. Juliet once, who told me that his grandfather bought an old farm and was clearing the land to build a house, but the farm’s ancient smokehouse was in the way.
When he got ready to tear it down, he noticed that the logs of the smokehouse were oak, chestnut and cherry.
He made short time carefully taking down the old building and had no trouble selling the cherry logs to a local craftsman who made reproduction furniture.
Look around the house, and you may have an antique mantel clock, dresser, china cabinet or candle stand. If the color is a nice reddish color, it may be cherry.
