We have been following the life and career of Newton Whitfield McConnell … an educator, soldier, politician and judge.
McConnell lived in Hartsville in the middle 1800s, and his story is impressive.
This week, we will see the influence McConnell had on our state’s education system.
So far, we have seen McConnell as a young college graduate move to Hartsville in 1859 to be principal of the Hartsville Female Academy, a private school for young ladies. Accompanying him to town was his wife. Their first child would be born here in 1861.
The school was only for those who could afford to pay and was only for the white children of the area.
McConnell left his job to join the Confederate Army, and after taking part in the Battle of Hartsville and the Great Kentucky Raid, he was captured and spent the remainder of the war in a prisoner-of-war camp.
After the war, he returned to his job but continued to study law, and in 1867, he passed the bar exam and received his license to practice law. Happy with his life here, McConnell left his job at the school and began his practice by forming a partnership with fellow lawyer William H. Barksdale in Hartsville.
His autobiography gives little detail of his law practice, because a few short years later, Newton McConnell entered politics.
In 1872, he was elected to the Tennessee State General Assembly, beating his opponent two to one in the voting … an indication of his honesty and popularity locally.
As a state senator, McConnell represented Macon, Smith, Clay, Trousdale, Sumner and Jackson counties, with our own county being a mere 2 years old, as we became a Constitutional county in 1870.
With his prior experience as an educator, McConnell was anxious to improve the state’s dismal record on public education. He was placed on the Education and Common Schools Committee.
The committee was tasked with presenting a bill to create a statewide education program, and it would be a difficult task at that.
The problem began with the state having large debts, a result of the destruction and turmoil of the Civil War. The governor, John C. Brown, was determined to pay down the debt first and let the committee know that comprehensive education reform would have to wait.
McConnell, aware that raising taxes was not popular with any politician, would not accept the delay.
His exact words to his fellow senators was, “While I will join you in the effort to re-establish the credit of the state, I will not do it at the sacrifice of the education of the children of the commonwealth. If we cannot provide for both, let the bondholders suffer and not the children … but, we can do both.”
Then, a second problem arose.
McConnell, in drafting the bill, wanted to include schools for the state’s black children, an idea not popular with many of the other legislators.
The bill would grant black children equal sums of state money per capita with white children. That was a point of contention and argument.
McConnell, as was accepted at the time, seemed to be agreeable with the separate but equal idea of segregation. Regrettably, his bill was written to provide for different schools for a county’s white students and black students, a provision which wouldn’t change for almost 100 years.
Nevertheless, McConnell would not back down from those members of the state legislature who wanted black schools to be funded at a lesser rate.
McConnell wrote, “Julius A. Trousdale, an able representative from Sumner (and a relative of the man for whom our county was named), had charge of the bill. Under his management every amendment which was offered, was defeated, and the bill passed as it came from the Senate without the crossing of a ‘t’ or the dotting of an ‘i.’ Governor Brown approved it on March 15, 1873. In this manner there was launched the present school law of Tennessee.”
McConnell was the man who wrote the law and stuck to his guns to see white and black students treated equally in the state’s funding. Local counties’ budgets, however, would not always do the same, and black schools were often underfunded on the county and city level until the 1960s.
But, McConnell has more battles ahead as a judge.
