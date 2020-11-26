We continue our look at old grocery stores with the progress from small “dry goods” stores to what we would recognize as a modern grocery store.
As we have seen, the pioneer had no need for a grocery store as he raised everything he needed to feed both his family and his livestock. The only exceptions were items that he was unable to produce in the climate of Middle Tennessee, such as tea, coffee, spices and sugar.
The first stores in Hartsville were “general stores” that offered a little bit of everything for the home and farm, from nails and horseshoes to fabric and needles to medicine and reading glasses!
As our town grew more specialized stores began to operate and by 1860, we had a grocer, a blacksmith, a tailor, a saddle and harness dealer, a druggist and four dry goods stores.
Because this was before electricity, no businesses in town would have had the ability to store perishable foodstuffs. That is why you couldn’t go to the store and buy a pot roast for supper.
Most people had their own smokehouse where they kept bacon, sausages and hams that they had put up themselves after butchering the family pig. And everybody had a chicken coop full of chickens.
But new technologies have the ability to change society as we know it, the Internet for example. And when industry had the ability to mass-produce canned food items, it was a dramatic change in the way people in America shopped and ate.
Now with a simple can opener, a person could have peaches out of season. A wife could serve her family salmon from an ocean they had never seen. A restaurant could offer canned oysters.
The possibilities were endless and dry goods stores began to offer their customers an array of foodstuffs.
Mass-produced foods like crackers, cookies, cereals, oatmeal and penny candies were now available. Bottled drinks, like Coke and Hires Root Beer, were in every dry goods store and every country store across the county.
A network of railroads allowed the shipment of fruits and nuts from all over the world. People in Hartsville saw their first oranges and bananas and pineapples and coconuts. They were such delicacies that oranges were often put in a child’s Christmas stocking as a treat from Santa!
By the early 1900s, stores began to look like the grocery stores we know today. One of those stores was Owen Brothers.
The late Eleanor Owen Lipscomb wrote a small book on growing up in Hartsville and she wrote about the store her father and his brother kept on Main Street in town.
She recalled the
Great Depression and how people across the county suffered under
the depressed economy
of the 1930s, when it barely paid to put a crop in the ground.
“Corn brought 20 cents per bushel or one dollar per barrel. Wheat was about 25 cents per bushel. Hogs went for 2 cents per pound and cattle about the same. An entire tobacco crop on a farm would net about one hundred to two hundred collars for a whole year’s work.
In our store, two cans of pink salmon sold for 25 cents. Eggs were 5 cents per dozen, potatoes 2 cents per pound, bacon and boiling meat 8 cents to 10 cents per pound, a pound of cheese 25 cents, apples, oranges, and bananas were three for 5 cents or 20 cents per dozen. A 24 pound sack of flour was 75 cents.”
As we have written before, most Trousdale County farmers did not have a wheat harvest, but raised corn instead and used cornmeal for their daily bread.
However, by the 1930s one of the mass-produced food items you could get in a grocery store was loaf bread. It was a lot easier than making a loaf of bread from scratch.
And even during the Depression, people loved their loaves of sliced white bread.
Buddy Carey of the Rocky Creek community wrote down his memories of the 1930s and said, “Twice a week the grocery store in downtown Hartsville would receive a shipment of bread by rail from Cincinnati, which would be delivered from the depot by an elderly man with a one horse wagon. The bread sold for ten cents a loaf. But, day old bread was five cents a loaf. People would line up and wait for the day old bread!”
